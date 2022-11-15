Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler is feeling good about the “supply bubble” dominating the marketplace right now. In a Nutshell: “Third quarter results were above our expectations as we delivered stronger values throughout our stores,” said Rentler, who runs the company behind Ross and DD’s Discounts.”Operating margin for the period was 9.8 percent versus 11.4 percent last year, reflecting the deleveraging effect from the comparable sales decline as well as pressure from higher markdowns and unfavorable timing of packaway-related costs.” She said that total consolidated inventories at the end of the quarter was up 12 percent, while average store inventories rose 4...

2 DAYS AGO