ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Bangladesh Suppliers Want ‘Fair Bargain’ From Brands

By Mayu Saini
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjiwn_0jBKsd2M00

The message has never been clearer: the government is firmly behind Bangladesh ’s ambition to produce $100 billion worth of apparel annually by 2030, and entrepreneurs are leading the way.

As Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Made in Bangladesh Week on Sunday, it was apparent that these targets are intended to be more than just talk.

Organized by the Bangladesh Garment and Manufacturers Exporters Association ( BGMEA ) and partnering with Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), the Nov. 12-18 forum has a series of events dispersed in different parts of the city, and growing the sector is at the top of the agenda.

“I urge the foreign businessmen to choose Bangladesh for investment and sourcing to avail the win-win situation,” the prime minister said during the inaugural session at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center. Citing Bangladesh’s investment-friendly policies, she added that the “duty-free, quota free access of Bangladeshi products to different foreign markets would help both foreign business and local entrepreneurs.”

“I would urge the local business to explore your foreign partners. You can utilize their technology and knowledge in our industry,” Hasina said.

“Bangladesh is setting up 100 special economic zones in different parts of the country. We want local and foreign investment in those zones. Now, an excellent investment environment prevails in Bangladesh,” she continued.

Second only to China, Bangladesh has steadily been growing its apparel export numbers , which leaped 35.47 percent over the previous fiscal year to reach $46.21 billion in apparel export turnover.

The financial year in Bangladesh runs June 30 through July 1.

Apparel accounts for approximately 82 percent of the country’s export earnings and is also the largest formal sector employer with more than four million workers.

“The week-long Made in Bangladesh Week 2022 is set to brand the country and to showcase its capabilities,” said Faruque Hassan , president, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Diversification is a major objective, both geographically and in terms of products.

Exports to the European Union were $21.4 billion, up 33.87 percent in the 2022 financial year, and $9 billion to the U.S, up 51.57 percent. While Made in Bangladesh Week is intended to celebrate the success so far, and erase memories of fire and mayhem , part of the focus is about thinking through new strategies.

The idea of reaching other markets is being explored with more enthusiasm.

The prime minister noted that the Asian region and its large consumer population offers a huge opportunity, and Bangladesh is developing connectivity with South Asia and South East Asia. “Bangladesh is connecting with the Trans-Asian railway and Trans-Asian highway. In addition, we are also developing waterways, airways and railways communications,” she said.

“The apparel manufacturers want to capture 10 percent of the global apparel market by 2025,” Hassan said, up from 6.2 percent today.

“We will do this by exploring new markets and diversifying product baskets and add more markets such as Japan, India, Middle Eastern countries and others,” he said.

Another way forward is through diversification of products: companies are looking at ways to move out of low-margin product lines like T-shirts and increase value-added production, such as categories including athleisure , outerwear and lingerie.

Hassan pointed out that the industry was ramping up on various fronts—not only innovation and sustainability, but also competitive labor practices, shorter lead times, safe, compliant factories and hassle-free ports and shipments.

Another major change that is being projected at the event is the shift in image for Bangladesh, to a safer, more sustainable production country.

“Let them expect no more Rana Plaza —this is a different Bangladesh,” said Mostafiz Uddin , founder and CEO, Bangladesh Apparel Exchange. “We want people to see with their own eyes what these changes really are. They can see our product capabilities, worker rights, health and safety improvements. We are arranging a lot of factory tours, because seeing is believing. We are creating an opportunity for the global challenges to be faced together.”

The events in the week include a series of panels and discussions, including the International Apparel Federation (Nov. 14), the third Dhaka Apparel Summit (Nov. 14-16), Bangladesh Denim Expo
(Nov. 15-16), Sustainable Fashion and Innovation Awards (Nov. 16) and many others. The Dhaka Apparel Expo (Nov. 14-16) is a meeting ground for manufacturers with stalls to show off their diversity, and network with buyers and potential trade visitors.

More than 100 international participants including foreign buyers and investors or their representatives are participating in the event.

Given that global brands have worked with Bangladesh for factory safety with the Bangladesh Accord on Fire and Building safety, a consortium of mostly European brands, and the Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety, made up mostly of North American brands, manufacturers said that it is time to get beyond the “audit fatigue” generated by the sometimes overlapping and confusing norms and inspections. Many factories cater to multiple geographies and brands and communication between the various stakeholders can be cumbersome.

Conversations at the event, and on the ground at the expo, have been animated and forward looking.

“This is a partnership, it should not be a one-way (communication) from the brands to the manufacturers,” Neela Hosna Ara, director at Crony Group and a director at BGMEA, said when discussing the strides made in the industry.

Vidiya Amrit Khan, deputy managing director for Desh Garments Limited and also a BGMEA director, agreed.

“Brands talk about a lot of things, but they don’t walk the talk,” she said.

“On the one hand they say they want worker sustainability and other things, but they have one-sided contracts: they don’t care about how much they pay us, they don’t care about the number of cancellations during covid—there were $63 million worth of cancellations at the time and they didn’t blink an eye. Then they talk about how much they care about the women workers and their skills etc. It has to be a fair bargain,” she said.

As the Made in Bangladesh week gets underway, a clear theme is emerging—”Care for Fashion.”

“It means, keeping in mind all the stakeholders, who are getting a chance to exchange points of view,” said Uddin.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Bring Safety Accord to Pakistan, Labor Advocates Urge

Clean Clothes Campaign, a global network of more than 235 organizations over 45 countries that lobbies for garment workers’ rights, has just released a new brief that outlines potentially deadly safety issues and violations in Pakistini factories employed by major apparel brands. It says it is evidence that the International Accord on Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry must be extended to Pakistan as soon as possible and that brands who have not signed it yet should. The organization has also released a factory incidents tracker that lists deadly and potentially lethal factory occurrences since January 2021 and...
Sourcing Journal

Midwest Furniture Retailer Calling it Quits

For more than two decades, furnishings retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress drew customers in droves with its unusual business model—only opening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But now the St. Louis-based retailer will close its doors for good. Weekends Only—which operates five stores in the St. Louis metro, along with two in Indianapolis and one in Springfield, Missouri—announced its plans to shut down following the planned retirement of owner Tom Phillips, as well as the recent departure of CEO Lane Hamm. Hamm now serves as CEO of Phoenix-based AZ MedQuip, a home medical equipment company. Liquidation of all eight stores is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Sourcing Journal

Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash

Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
Sourcing Journal

Adidas Has a $300 Million Yeezy Question to Answer

Labor campaigners have some free advice for Adidas’s incoming CEO: Compensate the workers who experienced wage theft during the Covid-19 pandemic. Doing so is “easy,” the Clean Clothes Campaign told former Puma boss Bjørn Gulden, who will seize the German sportswear maker’s reins in January. #PayYourWorkers, a campaign endorsed by 260 trade unions and labor-rights organizations worldwide, has a “ready-made proposal” to ensure that workers “get what they are owed.” “You just have to sign the binding agreement and you are all set,” the garment industry’s largest consortium of labor unions and non-governmental organizations wrote on Twitter on Friday. Current head Kasper Rorsted...
Sourcing Journal

Why People Might Soon Be Paying More at Marshalls

The owner of TJ Maxx and Marshalls isn’t so sure if inflation is forcing shoppers to switch to cheaper goods. That’s because the off-price giant’s focus on selling “good, better, best” brands means it’s not chasing a single customer profile, TJX CEO Ernie Herrman told Wall Street analysts in a call Wednesday. “It makes it a little tougher to read if there [is] trade down or not because we’re not going after a certain demographic,” he said of how the Ross and Burlington rival targets “all different income levels.” In a Nutshell: “As we enter the fourth quarter, we’re in a...
Sourcing Journal

Is VF Becoming a Leader in Supply Chain Traceability?

The North Face, Vans and Timberland owner VF Corp says traceability is a company imperative in its latest sustainability report. Titled “Seizing the Momentum,” the footwear and apparel firm’s memo on social and environmental performance details advancements in product mapping and material innovation, as well as circularity measures. Over the past year, VF published traceability maps for 100 of its brands’ best-selling products—on track toward its goal of tracing five key materials through its supply chain by 2028. “We are devoting significant resources to trace our global supply chain so we can better understand the origins of the key materials used in...
Sourcing Journal

‘The Sham Must End‘: COP27 Leaders Urge ‘Concrete’ Climate Action

Fashion was on the agenda at the United Nations climate talks at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt this week. Across different sessions, the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) addressed the importance of including the fashion sector’s outsized impact in the climate conversation. A net positive industry, the Copenhagen-based sustainability think tank argued, will require a “holistic” approach that also takes into consideration respectful and secure work environments, living wages and circular systems. This would require “accelerated” investment, “comprehensive” targets and “ambitious” alliances throughout the value chain. GFA has its roots in the annual conference, whose acronym, COP, stands for Conference of the Parties, a...
Sourcing Journal

Target, Battling $600 Million Crime Wave, Joins $250M Climate Fund

Crime took a bite out of Target’s margins this year. The Walmart rival blamed “criminal networks” for much of the $400 million gross-margin impact from shrink it reported so far this year that could reach $600 million before January. In more positive news, the Apparel Impact Institute said Target joined its $250 million Fashion Climate Fund as a lead funder alongside industry giants including H&M, PVH and Lululemon. The climate-action initiative aims to get fashion emitting 50 percent less emissions by 2030. In a Nutshell: Target ended the quarter with $17.1 billion of inventory, or $5.7 billion higher than the end of...
Sourcing Journal

Dillard’s CEO: ‘Inventory Control Remains a Priority’

Dillard’s Inc. saw comparable store sales rise again in the third quarter, with men’s apparel and accessories continuing to drive sales. In a Nutshell: “While we were up against an unprecedented third quarter, we achieved a 3 percent comparable store sales increase and reported our seventh consecutive quarter of gross margin over 40 percent,” CEO William T. Dillard II, said. Dillard’s said its stronger performing categories included cosmetics, men’s apparel and accessories, home and furniture and shoes. Juniors’ and children’s apparel were the weakest performing sectors. Men’s apparel and accessories have been driving sales at Dillard’s since the first quarter. While women’s...
Sourcing Journal

What FedEx’s Newest Partnership Means for Brands

Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks said they’re partnering to begin a swap of key data that’s expected to bolster the e-commerce backend for online sellers.  Cart.com, an Austin-based company that helps brands sells across online platforms, will work with FedEx’s logistics analytics platform to help businesses use data to assist with inventory storage and sourcing, improve the returns process and offer better shipment tracking.  “With the power of our digital and physical networks, we’re redefining what’s possible,” FedEx Dataworks CEO Sriram Krishnasamy said in a statement this week announcing the partnership. “We’re developing new tools to help merchants make more informed supply chain...
Sourcing Journal

Logistics Gets Fashionable at GXO

Fashion’s push for a more tailored logistics strategy has become a boon for GXO Logistics.  The third-party contract logistics provider based out of Greenwich, Conn. continues to amass a portfolio of blue-chip fashion and retail clients, with recent new contracts from LVMH and Nike adding to a business that also works with Kering, Dolce & Gabbana, Lacoste, JD Sports, Spanx, L’Oreal and Zara.   The customer wins come off another growth quarter for GXO, a spinoff from XPO Logistics in August 2021.   GXO this week said it capped its third quarter with $2.3 billion in revenue, reflecting a 16 percent increase from the year-ago...
Sourcing Journal

Why Ross CEO Doesn’t Think ‘Supply Bubble’ Will Burst

Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler is feeling good about the “supply bubble” dominating the marketplace right now. In a Nutshell: “Third quarter results were above our expectations as we delivered stronger values throughout our stores,” said Rentler, who runs the company behind Ross and DD’s Discounts.”Operating margin for the period was 9.8 percent versus 11.4 percent last year, reflecting the deleveraging effect from the comparable sales decline as well as pressure from higher markdowns and unfavorable timing of packaway-related costs.” She said that total consolidated inventories at the end of the quarter was up 12 percent, while average store inventories rose 4...
Sourcing Journal

October’s Retail Sales Growth Left Fashion Out in the Cold

U.S. consumers were out spending in October, and while retail trade sales saw a bump in purchases, shoppers weren’t buying as much at apparel and accessories retailers or at department stores. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3 percent in October to $694.5 billion, seasonally adjusted, from the previous month, representing the biggest gain since February. Retail trade sales rose 1.2 percent from September 2022. But sales at apparel and accessories stores were essentially flat at $26.391 billion in October from $26.396 billion in September. Sales at department stores fell 2 percent to $11.31 billion from $11.55 billion. Sales at furniture and home...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: New Amazon Robot, Aptean PLM Deal, Mad Street Den Acquires Inturn

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Robotics Amazon Amazon has unveiled Sparrow, a new intelligent robotic system for warehousing designed to streamline the fulfillment process by moving individual products before they get packaged. The e-commerce giant says Sparrow is the first robotic system in its warehouses specifically designed for advanced item handling, with the technology able to detect, select and handle individual products within Amazon’s inventory. “A critical part of our fulfillment process happens before items are even packaged for shipment to customers. Sophisticated technology moves totes to employees who select inventory to be packaged,”...
Sourcing Journal

Can TikTok and Klarna Dethrone Amazon?

Watch out, Amazon. The German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt), an independent competition authority whose task is to protect competition in Germany, has opened two abuse control cases against Amazon regarding anti-competitive practices. “We are examining in both proceedings whether and how Amazon impedes the business opportunities of sellers that are active on the Amazon marketplace and compete with Amazon’s own retail business,” Andreas Mundt, president of the Bundeskartellamt, said. “Amazon operates the most important marketplace in e-commerce and thus has a key position in that area, which allows the company to set far-reaching rules for competition on its platform. Our new competencies,...
Sourcing Journal

Gen Z + Gaming = Fertile Retail Ground

While Gen X and Boomers may be struggling to figure out what the metaverse even is, Gen Z is fully immersed in it. Now, digital experts are pointing to gaming as a platform for brands to connect and interact with this generation. “It’s not a foreign or futuristic concept for them – it’s their reality,” states a report from Razorfish, a digital marketing agency, and Vice Media, titled “The Metaverse: A View from Inside.” “Through virtual events, AR (augmented reality), gaming and other immersive experiences, the metaverse is impacting the way Gen Z thinks, acts, socializes and spends money every day.” Among...
Sourcing Journal

How Are Brands Taking On the Resale Stalwarts?

The re-commerce revolution has been underway for some time. But the dominance of resale and rental platforms might be shifting. Back-end retail technology and logistics companies have been working behind the scenes to help brands take on third-party marketplaces and curated rental platforms, bolstering their ability to provide these services themselves. The result is that more labels are offering consumers the ability to buy pre-owned items or lease their latest looks. “Every brand will have a resale channel at some point,” Andy Ruben, founder and CEO of end-to-end re-commerce solution Trove, believes. Now serving brands like Patagonia, Lululemon, REI, Levi’s, Eileen Fisher,...
Sourcing Journal

Mill Memo: Pakistan Producers on Cotton-Free and Circular Denim Part 2

Increasingly, mills are thinking beyond virgin cotton for denim. This might mean cottonless denim with materials like TENCEL™ lyocell or hemp, or a mix of recycled textiles and wood-based fibers. Carved in Blue checked in with the TENCEL™ mill customers to chat about their cotton-free collections and circular fabrics. Hear from Azgard9, Kassim, Naveena Denim Ltd., Naveena Denim Mills, Rajby, SM Denim, Soorty and US Denim. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com. More from Sourcing JournalBring Safety Accord to Pakistan, Labor Advocates UrgeLenzing Upgrades E-Branding Service PlatformLenzing Cutting Millions of Euros in CostsBest of Sourcing Journal9 Throwback Series to Binge-Watch for ’90s Fashion InspoDenim’s Most Iconic Moments in Film
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy