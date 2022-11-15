Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a...
Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. reports of a pedestrian struck on South Rangeline and 7th alerted Jopin E-911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, METS ambulance and METRO 1 responded. On scene we learn from Cpl Tim Hudson that am adult male was struck in the southbound lanes of Rangeline, just south of 7th. He tells us the male was...
Police: Man admits to involvment in Nov. 17 Pittsburg shooting
Pittsburg Police Officers arrested a man who they say admitted to his involvement in a November 17 shooting in Pittsburg.
Police: possible person of interest in Pittsburg shooting, victim wasn’t cooperating
Officers find a "possible person of interest" after a shooting in Pittsburg, but authorities say the victim remained uncooperative with the investigation.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: business owners charged, time capsule preserved
LAMAR, Mo. – A married couple who operate a Lamar, Missouri business are now both charged with stealing. Denis and Brenda Masters own and operate “The Rustic Barn Flea Market” in Lamar. Authorities had previously charged Denis Masters with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of payments and goods. Now the prosecutor has added two felony stealing charges against both Denis and his wife Brenda. Click here for more information about this story.
Pittsburg man charged in this week’s shooting near Sonic drive-in
PITTSBURG, Kans. – Early Saturday morning Pittsburg Police arrested Spencer Presley, 47, on pending charges of criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated battery. Presley is accused of shooting a man earlier this week. Pittsburg officers responded to a call in the 100 block of West 23rd Street near Sonic, Thursday night around 9:40, of […]
KOKI FOX 23
OHP confirm that pickup truck fell off the Creek Turnpike and plunged into a Jenks house
JENKS, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has confirmed that the driver in a pickup truck perished after his vehicle left the Creek Turnpike, just west of Highway 75 and fell into a house. Jenks Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire in the Southern Reserves...
Fiery crash claims the life of 29-year-old and leaves Jenks family without home
JENKS, Okla. — A neighbor said it’s a miracle no one else was killed Thursday night after a woman drove off the Creek Turnpike, crashing into a Jenks home around 8:20 p.m. The driver of the pickup truck, 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa, died on the scene according to OHP.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years
Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove woman injured in car crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Grove woman was admitted to a Joplin hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a one-vehicle collision in rural Ottawa County. Summer Crowe, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk, and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Chandler Jacobson, 23, of Galena, Kan.
Police look for shooting suspect in Pittsburg, happened near Sonic
Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect this evening.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: crash victim remembered, Christmas parade list
BIG STORY #3: About 1 p.m. Tuesday KOAM was alerted to reports of Joplin Police activity, including SWAT in the 1800 block of west 21st in the Cecil Floyd Neighborhood. Officers were dispatched in reference to a domestic violence suspect that had returned to the residence. Click here if you would like to read the full article.
SUV overturns in collision with pickup, Duquesne Road
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash, one overturned, at 32nd and Duquesne Road alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and EMS responded. Duquesne Police Dept responded to assist with traffic. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police Ofc Hayden Hinkle there were no injuries in...
Federal indictment charges Galena man as “armed career criminal”
A federal grand jury indicts a Galena, Kansas man for a crime in southwest Missouri.
Missouri woman pleads guilty to kidnapping resulting in death in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Okla., in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed
JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Claremore woman says highway project left her fish dead, home cold and property a mess
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A woman who lives along the route for a planned highway realignment says the construction has forever damaged her property. FOX23 reported Tuesday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation would be rerouting Oklahoma State Highway 20 south of Claremore, where it will meet up with the Will Rogers Turnpike at a new interchange.
One woman dead after car goes off highway crashes into Jenks home
Police and fire departments asked people to avoid the area near 105th and Sheridan on Thursday night after the crash.
fourstateshomepage.com
Incident turns violent, Carthage Police officer attacked
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A police officer in Carthage is recovering today after an incident turns violent. A 9-1-1 call to the 1100 block of Prospect lead to a concussion and broken nose for a female officer after the suspect head-butted her in the face. Three C.F.D. Officers had responded...
WIBW
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville
DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
Comments / 0