Pittsburg, KS

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. reports of a pedestrian struck on South Rangeline and 7th alerted Jopin E-911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, METS ambulance and METRO 1 responded. On scene we learn from Cpl Tim Hudson that am adult male was struck in the southbound lanes of Rangeline, just south of 7th. He tells us the male was...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: business owners charged, time capsule preserved

LAMAR, Mo. – A married couple who operate a Lamar, Missouri business are now both charged with stealing. Denis and Brenda Masters own and operate “The Rustic Barn Flea Market” in Lamar. Authorities had previously charged Denis Masters with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of payments and goods. Now the prosecutor has added two felony stealing charges against both Denis and his wife Brenda. Click here for more information about this story.
LAMAR, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years

Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Grove woman injured in car crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Grove woman was admitted to a Joplin hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a one-vehicle collision in rural Ottawa County. Summer Crowe, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk, and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Chandler Jacobson, 23, of Galena, Kan.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: crash victim remembered, Christmas parade list

BIG STORY #3: About 1 p.m. Tuesday KOAM was alerted to reports of Joplin Police activity, including SWAT in the 1800 block of west 21st in the Cecil Floyd Neighborhood. Officers were dispatched in reference to a domestic violence suspect that had returned to the residence. Click here if you would like to read the full article.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

SUV overturns in collision with pickup, Duquesne Road

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash, one overturned, at 32nd and Duquesne Road alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and EMS responded. Duquesne Police Dept responded to assist with traffic. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police Ofc Hayden Hinkle there were no injuries in...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed

JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Incident turns violent, Carthage Police officer attacked

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A police officer in Carthage is recovering today after an incident turns violent. A 9-1-1 call to the 1100 block of Prospect lead to a concussion and broken nose for a female officer after the suspect head-butted her in the face. Three C.F.D. Officers had responded...
CARTHAGE, MO
WIBW

Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville

DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
COFFEYVILLE, KS

