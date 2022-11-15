Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Related
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings
If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
Syracuse.com
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
MLive.com
‘I hate it’: Detroit Lions players want change to Ford Field turf
ALLEN PARK -- The NFL says there’s no difference between playing on natural grass and synthetic surfaces. The players actually playing on those surfaces very much disagree. “Turf in general, I hate it,” Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker told MLive. “It’s a legit thing. For me, just feeling it in my joints as a big guy. Like I already have foot problems, my back bothers me, and you can feel the reverberations when you’re on turf versus being on grass.”
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Syracuse.com
Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field
The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
Russell Wilson is so lost with Broncos he’s using Seahawks plays
While Russell Wilson is collecting $245 million from the Denver Broncos, it appears his mind is still lingering in Seattle. On Wednesday, a report surfaced claiming that Wilson was “losing his mind” in Denver. According to Tyler Polumbus of Altitude Sports Radio, Wilson is still calling plays from his days with the Seahawks.
Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans
The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
Michigan High School Football Playoffs - How to watch the State Semifinals | Live Stream Info, Start Times
Just one win separates 32 schools from Michigan High School Football State Championship Games. The ones who will be heading to Ford Field will be determined in this weekend’s action around the state. Many football games this postseason are live-streamed and available at MHSAA.tv or by visiting NFHSnetwork.com. Games...
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
Yardbarker
The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem
The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
How Dan Campbell Reacted to Being Labeled a 'Bust' With Giants
Dan Campbell shared how he handled being labeled a bust early in his playing career.
Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7
With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
NFL Executives Have ‘Doubts’ About Patriots QB Mac Jones?
Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and for most of his rookie season, it looked like the New England Patriots struck gold. Jones wasn’t overly impressive, especially down the stretch last year. But he had the most immediate success of the five QBs taken in Round 1 — a group that also includes Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.
Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect
It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
Detroit Lions HC gives injury update on Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions knew they were making a long-term investment when they selected Jameson Williams with the first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams was the No. 12 pick overall, however, after suffering a torn ACL in the 2021 national championship, it was expected that Williams wouldn’t see much action in 2022.
Centre Daily
Midseason Report Card: Grading Seahawks’ Defensive Position Groups
Technically, the midway point of the 2022 season passed two weeks ago. But with the NFL schedule now featuring an odd number of games, there's not a true midseason point anyway and the Seahawks will enjoy a much-deserved bye week in Week 11 before entering the home stretch of their schedule.
Centre Daily
Aaron Rodgers Trade from Packers to Seahawks? Cowherd ‘Best Take Ever!’
Aaron Rodgers appears to be running out of gas after his legendary run with the Green Bay Packers, but at least one observer apparently thinks he's worth $60 million to play QB in 2023 ... and that it is the Seattle Seahawks who should foot that bill. "It's my best...
Centre Daily
Bears and Falcons Game Day Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Chicago Bears (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6) Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio: TUDN 1200-AM and Latino Mix 93.5-FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel...
Comments / 0