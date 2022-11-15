ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings

If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Syracuse.com

Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)

The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
MLive.com

‘I hate it’: Detroit Lions players want change to Ford Field turf

ALLEN PARK -- The NFL says there’s no difference between playing on natural grass and synthetic surfaces. The players actually playing on those surfaces very much disagree. “Turf in general, I hate it,” Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker told MLive. “It’s a legit thing. For me, just feeling it in my joints as a big guy. Like I already have foot problems, my back bothers me, and you can feel the reverberations when you’re on turf versus being on grass.”
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson is so lost with Broncos he’s using Seahawks plays

While Russell Wilson is collecting $245 million from the Denver Broncos, it appears his mind is still lingering in Seattle. On Wednesday, a report surfaced claiming that Wilson was “losing his mind” in Denver. According to Tyler Polumbus of Altitude Sports Radio, Wilson is still calling plays from his days with the Seahawks.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans

The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem

The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7

With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

NFL Executives Have ‘Doubts’ About Patriots QB Mac Jones?

Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and for most of his rookie season, it looked like the New England Patriots struck gold. Jones wasn’t overly impressive, especially down the stretch last year. But he had the most immediate success of the five QBs taken in Round 1 — a group that also includes Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect

It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Midseason Report Card: Grading Seahawks’ Defensive Position Groups

Technically, the midway point of the 2022 season passed two weeks ago. But with the NFL schedule now featuring an odd number of games, there's not a true midseason point anyway and the Seahawks will enjoy a much-deserved bye week in Week 11 before entering the home stretch of their schedule.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Bears and Falcons Game Day Preview

View the original article to see embedded media. Chicago Bears (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6) Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio: TUDN 1200-AM and Latino Mix 93.5-FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy