TITUS is one of the most popular musicians on SoundCloud at the moment. The music-streaming platform recently released the New Jersey rapper’s latest EP, DAMNED IF I DO, to much applause, which wasn’t a surprise. TITUS, born Randolph Newman, has built a cult following over the years by posting his mix of pop punk and hip-hop to the platform. His cover of Kate Bush’s 1986 track “Running Up That Hill” went viral on TikTok and charted at number three on SoundCloud’s Hot & New: Pop chart. The tune, made popular again by Stranger Things, was his best-performing track for a first week, which was all organic movement with 80 percent of streams coming from fans searching for the track.

1 DAY AGO