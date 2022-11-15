Read full article on original website
The Garden's Twins Can't Classify Their Genre, So They Call It "Vada Vada"
Twin brothers Wyatt and Fletcher Shears are a little weird, and that's something they embrace. The fashion models and musicians just prefer to do things their own way, including independently releasing albums with titles such as Horseshit on Route 66, their latest output, under the moniker The Garden. After carving...
The Murlocs' Sixth Record Tells the Story of Rapscallion
The Murlocs' frontman, Ambrose Kenny-Smith, was a bit of a wild child growing up in southern Australia, skateboarding and roaming the streets with his pals. His story unfolds like a coming-of-age novel in the band’s sixth full-length, Rapscallion. “I had a big liking toward adventure,” he says. “I grew...
Pop-Punk Rapper TITUS: From Soundcloud to the Marquis
TITUS is one of the most popular musicians on SoundCloud at the moment. The music-streaming platform recently released the New Jersey rapper’s latest EP, DAMNED IF I DO, to much applause, which wasn’t a surprise. TITUS, born Randolph Newman, has built a cult following over the years by posting his mix of pop punk and hip-hop to the platform. His cover of Kate Bush’s 1986 track “Running Up That Hill” went viral on TikTok and charted at number three on SoundCloud’s Hot & New: Pop chart. The tune, made popular again by Stranger Things, was his best-performing track for a first week, which was all organic movement with 80 percent of streams coming from fans searching for the track.
