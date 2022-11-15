ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan experiences high 2022 preterm birth rate, March of Dimes says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan experienced high preterm birth rates for 2022, according to a report card released Wednesday by March of Dimes, a group who provides updated measures on preterm birth, infant mortality, social drivers of health, rates of low-risk Cesarean births and inadequate prenatal care. "Preterm" means babies...
Three Michigan tribes unite to create construction company

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three Michigan tribes are coming together to create a brand-new construction company to serve communities across the state. Groups from the Little Traverse Bay Band, the Pokagon Band and the Gun Lake Tribe of Grand Rapids have come together to form Aki Construction, LLC. Another story: Lawsuit...
Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months

LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
Closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Nov. 18

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Friday, Nov. 18. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions.
Lake effect snow blankets some parts of West Michigan, dusts others

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many residents woke up to a fresh coating of lake effect snow. This on the immediate heels of more than a foot of hyperlocal, lake effect snow in Berrien county Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, 2022. Buchanan 13.1 inches. Niles 11.3 inches. Sumnerville 9.0 inches. Berrien Springs 8.5...
Gov. Whitmer announces contest to name turkey to be pardoned

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to submit names for the first turkey that she will pardon since taking office. The winning name will be announced Monday, November 21. “My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said...
Former UIA employee, three others, charged in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker was indicted for various crimes related to a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Adelita Castillo Juarez, 55, of Kent city, processed fraudulent claims to access over $1 million dollars, Totten said. Juarez also...
New mental health resource for Michigan first responders

A new program aims to provide mental health resources for first responders throughout the Great Lakes state. It comes from Wayne State University in Detroit. The response from southwest Michigan first responders you talked with was overwhelmingly positive. It's called "Frontline Strong Together "... And with a 24/7 help phone...
Michigan State Police issue winter safety tips for drivers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As we see lake effect snow fall in the coming days, we have to remember it is important to travel safely as well. From 2016 to 2020, there were reported over 200,000 crashes on Michigan roads in icy, snowy, and slushy conditions, according to Michigan State Police.
Tyson Fresh Meats raw ground beef on recall for possible foreign matter contamination

WASHINGTON — Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. is recalling about 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on November 16 that the Texas establishment is recalling raw...
Oakland County man wins $2 million from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich., - An Oakland County man feels “extremely blessed” after winning $2 million on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show. 71-year-old Walt Belcher won the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley. Belcher...
Heavy lake effect snow threat prompts Weather Alert Days

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather Alert days have been called by the News Channel 3 Weather Alert team for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably cold air moving across a still-warm Lake Michigan creates a perfect set up for heavy lake effect snow in West Michigan. What's the weather? Check out the...
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash

HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
