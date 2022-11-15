Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 11/18/2022 –...
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
sweetwaternow.com
Austin Garland Doyle (November 24, 1991 – November 16, 2022)
Austin Garland Doyle was born November 24, 1991, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Austin unexpectedly passed away on November 16, 2022, in Big Piney, Wyoming at 30 years old. Austin was the oldest of two children born to Maxie and Rebecca Doyle of Big Piney, Wyoming. He was a resident of Big Piney his whole life and graduated from Big Piney High School in 2010.
sweetwaternow.com
WyHy Credit Union Makes $2,500 Donation to Climb Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS — WyHy Credit Union recently presented a check for $2,500 to Climb Wyoming, a non-profit organization with a large presence in Rock Springs whose mission is to help single mothers become self-sufficient through career training and placement. For 35 years The Climb Wyoming program has helped move...
sweetwaternow.com
William John Downing (July 7, 1967 – October 23, 2022)
My father Bill, made in impact in the lives of everyone around him. He made friends with all sorts of people who are sad about his passing. He had a great sense of humor and a laugh that could make you laugh. He would tell a heck of a story...
wyo4news.com
Local Pet Adoption Clinic happening Saturday
November 18, 2022 — Rock Springs Animal Control will be having an adoption event tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the location at 850 Center Street. According to the Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook page, they currently have around ten dogs, 30 cats, and ten kittens ready for adoption.
wyo4news.com
American Legion Auxiliary to invite you to their annual Thanksgiving Dinner
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The American Legion Auxiliary would like to invite the community to their annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Archy Hay American Legion Post 24 on November 24, 2022. Dinner will be served from noon until 4 p.m. at 543 Broadway (known as Gunyan hall), Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Comments / 0