Sweetwater County, WY

Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 11/18/2022 –...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Austin Garland Doyle (November 24, 1991 – November 16, 2022)

Austin Garland Doyle was born November 24, 1991, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Austin unexpectedly passed away on November 16, 2022, in Big Piney, Wyoming at 30 years old. Austin was the oldest of two children born to Maxie and Rebecca Doyle of Big Piney, Wyoming. He was a resident of Big Piney his whole life and graduated from Big Piney High School in 2010.
BIG PINEY, WY
WyHy Credit Union Makes $2,500 Donation to Climb Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS — WyHy Credit Union recently presented a check for $2,500 to Climb Wyoming, a non-profit organization with a large presence in Rock Springs whose mission is to help single mothers become self-sufficient through career training and placement. For 35 years The Climb Wyoming program has helped move...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
William John Downing (July 7, 1967 – October 23, 2022)

My father Bill, made in impact in the lives of everyone around him. He made friends with all sorts of people who are sad about his passing. He had a great sense of humor and a laugh that could make you laugh. He would tell a heck of a story...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Local Pet Adoption Clinic happening Saturday

November 18, 2022 — Rock Springs Animal Control will be having an adoption event tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the location at 850 Center Street. According to the Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook page, they currently have around ten dogs, 30 cats, and ten kittens ready for adoption.

