Girls’ Basketball: East Bladen 61, East Columbus 29
ELIZABETHTOWN – Sophomore guard Iveonna “NeNe” Ward sparked a 24-5 1st quarter surge that propelled East Bladen’s Lady Eagles to a 61-29 non-conference girls’ basketball victory over East Columbus in the season opener for both teams. Ward scored 10 of her 14 points and came...
NCHSAA 2-A Boys Soccer Championship: Owen Beats Clinton On PKs
BROWNS SUMMIT – The Owen Warhorses collected the program’s first state championship in thrilling fashion, knocking off Clinton 4-3 in penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes of play. Davis Kendall equalized for the Warhorses in the 77th minute on his way to earning the 2A Most Valuable Player honors in the match.
Recreation 10-12 Youth Tackle Football: Fighting Irish 28, Crimson Tide 7
ELIZABETHTOWN – Jayden Lewis scored all 4 touchdowns Thursday night to lead the Fighting Irish to a 28-7 victory over the Crimson Tide in Bladen Recreation 10-12 Youth Tackle Football action at County Park. Lewis ran for 3 touchdowns and recovered a fumble in the end zone to start...
SWAC 14U Boys Soccer State Tournament: Bladen County 7, Nash County 0
FUQUAY-VARINA – Alejandro Lopez fired in a ‘Hat Trick’ of 3 goals Friday night to lead Bladen County to a 7-0 victory over Nash County in the State-Wide Activities Committee (SWAC) 14-and-Under Boys Soccer state tournament. Lopez opened the scoring with a goal off of an assist...
Bladen 10U Girls All-Stars In State SWAC Tourney Saturday
FUQUAY-VARINA – The Bladen County 10-and-Under Girls All-Stars will open play Saturday in the State-Wide Activities Committee (SWAC) state soccer tournament at Fleming Park. The park is located at 503 Fleming Loop Road in Fuquay-Varina. Bladen County opens play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against the Nash County Strikers. At...
Bladen 14U Boys All-Stars In State SWAC Tourney Friday
FUQUAY-VARINA – The Bladen County 14-and-Under Boys All-Stars will open play Friday night in the State-Wide Activities Committee (SWAC) state soccer tournament at Fleming Park. The park is located at 503 Fleming Loop Road in Fuquay-Varina. Bladen County will face Nash County at 7:45 p.m. in their Friday opener....
Sports Schedule For Nov. 18
East Columbus at East Bladen, 4:30/6/7:30 p.m. West Bladen at North Brunswick, ppd. until Dec. 21. SWAC state tournament, Fleming Park, Fuquay-Varina. 10U Boys: Bladen County vs. RMPR Hot Shots, 7:30 p.m. 14U Boys: Bladen County vs. Nash County, 7:45 p.m.
Thoughts While Shaving For Nov. 18
31 degrees at 5:30 a.m. today … Actually a couple of 30 degree readings between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 at the NWS site at Curt Brown Airport near Elizabethtown. Today’s forecast … Areas of frost before 9 a.m., otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56 … calm wind. Tonight, areas of frost after 4 a.m., increasing clouds and a low around 31. Saturday, areas of frost before 8 a.m., otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59.
87&Pine Concert Set to Raise Funds for East Bladen High School
The East Bladen High School Booster Club is hosting a concert fundraiser this Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. 87&Pine, a local country/rock band, will be the main feature of the Concert. Brent Underwood, the lead singer of the band, said, “We will be playing a...
National Talent Tour is Successful in Bladen Despite Lack of Support
The National Talent Tour, Road to the Apollo in New York, saw “rule breakers” and a “lack of support” in Bladen County. However, the event organizer, Captain Newborn, said the show was successful. The event was held at Bladen Community College Saturday, November 13, 2022. The...
Ottis Graham Obituary
Ottis Winston Graham, age 75, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Florence SC. Born April 23, 1947, in Council, NC, he was the son of Berline Peterson Graham and the late Ottis Edward Graham. He was a graduate of the East Arcadia High School Class of 1965 and earned an Associate degree from Bladen Community College. He served over 10 years in the United States Army in Vietnam, Brussels Belgium and at the United States Military Academy in West Point NY. After service, he worked for many years at the Corning Optical Fibers plant in Wilmington.
Mistletoe Market in Columbus County
In just two weeks, the Whiteville Junior Woman’s Club will host a Mistletoe Market in Columbus County. At this event, there will be a multitude of things to take part in, like food trucks, remarkable vendors, Duplin Winery, and Christmas mini-photo sessions! There will even be a kids’ zone as well as free gift wrapping provided by the tremendous Whiteville Juniorettes.
Waccamaw Siouan Heritage Celebration at Whiteville Science Museum Nov. 26
(WHITEVILLE, N.C.) — Come celebrate American Indian Heritage Month with the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville on Saturday, November 26, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Highlights of the day’s festivities include traditional dancing demonstrations and booths on indigenous knowledge, skills, and food. Learn about the cultural significance of Waccamaw Siouan singing, dancing, drumming and regalia. Plus, there will be hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, led by museum staff and the Waccamaw Siouan Stem Studio. Eat fry-bread and other foods of cultural significance, browse art vendors, and learn about the tribe’s rich history of quilting. This free in-person event will be held outdoors and includes something for all ages to enjoy. The event will happen rain or shine. Should inclement weather require it, the event will move indoors.
Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Seeks Volunteers
Wilmington, NC – Lower Cape Fear LifeCare seeks volunteers in Bladen and Columbus counties to give families support, friendship and time together when they need it most. The local nonprofit will conduct a volunteer orientation on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 1-4 p.m., at its Angel House Hospice Care Center, 206 Warrior Trail Rd., Whiteville, NC. For more information or to sign up to attend, call 910-796-7900 or email Volunteer.Department@lifecare.org.
Christmas Parade Registration Extended Until Tuesday, November 23
The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is extending the deadline to register for the 2022 Christmas Parade until Tuesday, November 22 . The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present and Future”. Businesses, organizations and individuals have been challenged to create floats that interpret that theme for the Best of Float Contest.
BCC Nursing Students Learn Empathy Through Community-Based Project
DUBLIN, NC – Students in the BCC nursing program, in collaboration with several community partners, spent the day participating in a community simulation project where they were faced with many of the same disparities members of our elderly population face when accessing health care, food, medication, and transportation. The project required the students to analyze Medicare benefits, and reflect on healthcare disparities and resources that are available within the community.
