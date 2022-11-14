ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Half of dentists say patients come to appointments high

A new survey from the American Dental Association revealed the majority of dentists have had a patient attend an appointment while high. Because marijuana can interact with anesthesia, dentists may have to adjust their care during the appointment. Previous research has shown a link between marijuana use and poor oral...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Our veterans deserve better dental care

Veterans Day is the day we thank our veterans for their commitment to our nation and selfless service to our flag. But our commemoration should extend beyond Nov. 11. It should be every day that we thank them for their service. One way to do this is to provide better...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsweek

How Medicare Advantage Scams Seniors | Opinion

Where billions of dollars flow, deceptive actors follow. And nowhere does deception run deeper than how health insurers lure seniors into Medicare Advantage plans—only to leave many retirees struggling to cover their out-of-pocket requirements when their incomes are their lowest.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckersdental.com

Preparing practices for recession: 5 tips from a dental accountant

The American Dental Association News spoke with Allen Schiff, a certified public accountant and president of the Academy of Dental CPAs, to discuss what dentists can do to prepare their practices for a recession. Five tips from Mr. Schiff, according to a Nov. 2 article from ADA News:. 1. Build...
aao.org

Medicare reimbursement rates for glaucoma procedures have been steadily declining

Review of: United States Medicare reimbursement for glaucoma procedures: 2000–2020. Francone S, Pham D, Asahi M, et al. Journal of Glaucoma, October 2022. Investigators studied 20-year trends in Medicare reimbursement rates for common glaucoma procedures. Study design. Reimbursement data for CPT codes for 22 glaucoma procedures (e.g., goniotomy, aqueous...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New tool helps senior living communities assess wellness efforts

The pandemic disrupted the delivery of all services in the senior living industry, including wellness opportunities. To get the industry back on track, an international advocacy group has launched a new audit tool to help organizations identify their wellness-related strengths and weaknesses. The International Council on Active Aging’s Wellness Audit...
Franklin County Free Press

WellSpan Health: Local hospitals graded for safety

Local hospitals received top grades for safety again this year. Five WellSpan hospitals received “A” safety grades for fall 2022 from The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality. WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital,...
infomeddnews.com

How Rehabilitation Helps Deal with Alcohol Addiction

According to Statista, global alcohol consumption reached 279.3 billion liters in 2020. What’s surprising is that consumption had shrunk that year. However, it’s expected to grow again in the coming years. Limited consumption of alcohol is fine. However, moderate to heavy consumption can increase the chances of stroke...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

What it means to leave clinical medicine

“Not too long ago, a circumstance occurred. I have experienced similar circumstances several times in my career. However, this time, my response was different. It was like a switch in my brain flipped. I was ready to leave clinical medicine. It was time for the next chapter. Wow! It was...
wdfxfox34.com

The Truth about Dental Implants

Originally Posted On: https://www.queensmedicalcenter.ae/the-truth-about-dental-implants/. The global dental implants market is expected to reach a value of more than $6 billion – that’s AED 22 billion – by 2025. And that statistic is just one of many to show just how many people are getting dental implants across the globe. Even with this being such a common form of dental work, you might have questions about what it’s like getting dental implants.
cohaitungchi.com

What to Eat for Low Blood Pressure: Foods for Hypotension

Low blood strain, often known as hypotension, could be attributable to many elements, together with underlying medical situations, critical diseases, and medicines. Whereas having low blood strain sometimes could be regular, when blood strain readings are constantly low otherwise you expertise regarding signs equivalent to fainting, blurred imaginative and prescient, and lightheadedness, it's best to attain out to a healthcare supplier instantly.
Medical News Today

How to tell the difference between bursitis and arthritis

Bursitis and arthritis are conditions that affect the joints. While bursitis and arthritis symptoms can be similar, they have different causes and vary in location and duration. Identifying the cause of a person’s symptoms can help a doctor determine the best treatment. Joint pain may be due to different...
infomeddnews.com

University Medical Center Utrecht Partners with Paige to Conduct Health Economics Study and to Evaluate AI in Clinical Setting

Paige, a global leader in end-to-end digital pathology solutions and clinical AI applications, today announced it has entered into a multi-stage research agreement with the University Medical Center (UMC) Utrecht in the Netherlands. UMC Utrecht will deploy Paige AI applications for routine clinical use and conduct a clinical health economics...
Zacks.com

Cardinal Health's (CAH) Velocare to Enhance at-Home Care

CAH - Free Report) recently announced the launch of a supply chain network and last-mile fulfillment solution, Velocare. The solution is capable of reaching patients in a few hours with critical products and services needed for hospital-level care at home. Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions, via a tie-up with Medically Home,...
Scrubs Magazine

Can You Refuse a Nursing Assignment?

Nurses run into all kinds of problems on the job that can jeopardize patient care, especially when there aren’t enough staff members to go around. It’s not uncommon for nurses to receive assignments that go beyond their capabilities either due to a lack of experience or support. For...

Comments / 0

Community Policy