Snowstorm batters western New York, restricting travel ahead of busy Thanksgiving holiday
(Reuters) – Snowfall of more than 6 feet in western New York state prompted local officials on Saturday to further restrict road travel and forced airlines to cancel flights in the Buffalo area, just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week. New York Governor Kathy Hochul called in the...
Gun Deer Season Begins Saturday
What has been called, by some, the “Holy Grail” of Wisconsin’s hunting season – the gun deer season – begins a half hour before local sunrise on Saturday, November 19. In Sheboygan County that translates roughly to 6:20 a.m. At about that same moment, more licensed and armed hunters will be roaming Wisconsin lands than were U.S. soldiers operating in Viet Nam, whose numbers peaked at 543,482 on April 30, 1969.
WPS Warns Hunters of Danger of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Hunters may be eager to get out for the opener of the gun deer season. But if safety checks around the cabin are forgotten, there could be major consequences. Carbon monoxide poisoning can pose a serious threat to hunters in their cabins. “Carbon monoxide is an...
Red Cross Asks for More Blood Donation Assistance as Flu Season May Impact Supply
According to Red Cross (Wisconsin) Regional Communications Director Justin Kern, the CDC has seen an indication of an early and serious spike of the flu in several states. The increased seasonal illness takes a toll on the population of healthy and capable donors, putting the blood supply for patients at risk. To ensure that the blood supplies remain stable and encourage more people to step and donate. Until November 22 the Red Cross will give a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. The Red Cross has a special offer for those who donate during the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 23-27) will get a Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Those who donate between Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card, courtesy of Amazon. If you have had your flu shot don’t forget that if you are feeling well enough that you can still donate blood today.
Wisconsin DNR Secretary, Preston Cole, to Retire
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Preston Cole, is retiring effective Wednesday, November 23. Governor Tony Evers appointed Cole as secretary in 2018. Prior to that, Cole served 11 years on the Natural Resources Board, first appointed by Democratic Governor Jim Doyle in 2007 and reappointed by Republican Governor Scott Walker in 2013. He served as chair in 2013 and 2014. Evers’ release about Cole’s retirement did not name a replacement.
Delores Ziegler
Delores Alice Ziegler, 83 Town of Meeme resident went to be with her Lord Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Morningside Nursing Home in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Delores was born April 2, 1939, in Sheboygan to Kurt and Olivia Hahn. She attended Sheboygan Falls School, graduating from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1957. She married Richard Fink on June 4, 1960; he preceded her in death in 1969. She married William Ziegler on May 8, 1971 at St. John-St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Cleveland.
Glenn Mueller
Glenn “Sporty” R. Mueller of Elkhart Lake, age 78, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born on October 14, 1944, in Sheboygan to the late Henry and Leona (Henning) Mueller. He graduated in...
