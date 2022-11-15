Two people dead, one injured after road rage shooting leads to police chase

A police chase in Fort Worth came to a deadly end late Monday night.

Fort Worth Police say it started when an off-duty police officer driving along eastbound I-20 saw someone in a vehicle fire a gun at another vehicle.

Once the incident was called-in, Fort Worth police located the suspect vehicle and tried pulling it over, but the driver sped off.

Police say the vehicle went south on West Kennedale Parkway, crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of North Dick Price Road and rolled over.

Reports say there were three unidentified people inside the suspect vehicle; two died at the scene and the third was taken to a local hospital hospital.

The driver of the car that was hit at the intersection suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the suspect vehicle was stolen out of Grand Prairie, and police later recovered two guns that had fallen out of the vehicle as it rolled over.

