Cost Cutting Solutions For Brokerages
Brokers are spending increasingly more on marketing and improving trader experiences. For marketing, you need to ensure optimal online visibility, while to provide satisfying experiences, you need to offer the latest market research and analysis, newsletters and other resources. Maintaining an in-house team of content creators and analysts can be...
eToro expands US presences with launch of options trading
Social investment platform eToro said it would allow its US customers to trade options at no cost, ramping up the intensity of the brokers’ fight to eliminate trading commissions. The Israel-based firm says the launch will diversify its offering to US users, which is currently focused on stocks, exchange...
FP Markets enhances transparency, reporting, and marketing tools for introducing brokers (IBs)
FP Markets has revamped its IB program, designed to remunerate and reward introducers and partners that refer clients to FP Markets. The new and updated IB portal allows introducing brokers to view their clients’ traded volumes and Sub-IB networks, as well as to produce bespoke reports using analytics tools.
Why is Fxview “The Most Trusted Choice” as a Broker?
Working round the clock as Fxview continues to grow in global popularity. Fxview, a global multi-asset broker, has been witnessing a rise in demand among traders resulting in various recognitions for the broker such as “The Best Global CFD broker”, “The Most Trusted Broker”, and many more. The broker has been working round the clock to cater to the needs of both novice and professional traders in line with its mission to revolutionise the forex industry. We had the opportunity to talk with Managing Director, Financial Intermediation, Janis Anastassiou.
Tools for Brokers partners with Match-Trader to offer white label solution alternative to MetaTrader
Tools For Brokers has acquired a full server license from Match-Trade Technologies. The Match-Trader WL package includes a Branded Web platform, Branded Desktop platform, Branded Mobile platform, and Client Office with CRM. Match-Trader is a platform consisting of web, mobile and desktop apps. It works as a stand-alone independent trading...
LiquidityBook launches LBX Portal for broker-dealers and outsourced trading providers
“Broker-dealers and outsourced trading providers face several operational and structural challenges in the pursuit of differentiated client service, including the need to update manual processes and manage monolithic systems with opaque upgrade paths.”. LiquidityBook has launched LBX Portal, an SaaS-based solution that brings further efficiency, transparency and speed for market...
An Incredible Trading Experience with New Possibilities: B2Broker Expands Its Turnkey Brokerage Solutions Integrating Centroid Technology
B2Broker, a global liquidity provider for Cryptocurrency, Forex, CFD, and technology solutions for Brokerages and Exchanges, is thrilled to announce the addition of Centroid technology to the packages of its turnkey brokerage. B2Broker constantly strives to structure its liquidity offering using the best technology available and to give its clients...
OneMarketData upgrades OneTick Tick Analytics and launches Academy
As part of its upgraded platform, the company also launched OneTick Academy, which includes two-minute “how to” micro learning guides and a library of all OneTick training courses available on-demand. OneMarketData LLC has announced significant upgrades to its flagship OneTick Tick Analytics platform along with the launch of...
Vantage branches into institutional business space with Vantage Connect
ASIC-regulated foreign exchange brokerage Vantage has expanded its service offering and trading products with the launch of Vantage Connect, a liquidity solution for institutions and corporates in the UK. The foray into multi-asset liquidity provision is intended for a client segment that includes mid-sized hedge funds, family offices and other...
Talos hires Josh Peschko and Alex Abedine toward a healthy crypto industry in the US and abroad
“Josh and Alex’s appointments represent a key milestone as we continue to build a world-class compliance and regulatory team capable of fostering relationships with regulators in multiple jurisdictions.”. Talos has made two significant appointments in the compliance and regulatory division of its digital asset business and joined the Blockchain...
Barchart integrates real-time grain accounting information from EFC Systems’ Merchant Ag
“We are excited to partner with EFC Systems to provide additional choice and enhanced services to our customers, and this partnership with EFC Systems enables us to further deliver on this goal.”. Barchart has signed a new partnership with EFC Systems that will include real-time grain accounting information from the...
ASIC suspends AFS license of FTX Australia amid crypto exchange meltdown
ASIC, the Australian financial watchdog, has announced the suspension of AFS licence 323193, held by FTX Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of the crypto exchange operator that went bankrupt a few days ago. The Australian financial services license held by FTX Australia allowed the firm to deal in, make a...
Binance upgrades Abu Dhabi license to offer crypto custody
Binance has upgraded the in-principle approval it obtained from the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (the FSRA) back in April. The world’s largest crypto ecosystem today received a Financial Services Permission (FSP) at the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital. The FSP...
Centralization Played a Big Part in FTX’s Meltdown. It’s Time for DeFi to Shine
There’s no denying the fact that the whole of 2022, particularly November, has been highly debilitating for the digital asset industry as a whole. In this regard, just a few weeks ago, FTX — widely considered to be one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world up until last month — was hit with a major scandal that caused the project to implode seemingly overnight.
Bitstamp gets crypto license for its Spanish subsidiary
Bitstamp, one of the largest crypto platforms in Europe, has won regulatory approval from Spain’s financial regulators, allowing the exchange to continue serving local customers. The Bank of Spain has registered the local unit of Bitstamp, which is also regulated in Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, as a virtual...
CMC Markets reports higher H1 revenues, shares down +10%
CMC Markets PLC (LSE:CMCX) shares dropped 13 percent to 233p in Wednesday’s trading after the firm reported results for the first half of its fiscal year 2023, which came in line with expectations. CMC Markets kept its guidance for the current year unchanged, and declared an interim dividend of...
FTX aftermath: DappRadar argues against storing crypto assets in centralized exchanges
DappRadar has released a report focused on the unexpected collapse of the FTX exchange and its impact across the cryptocurrency markets, Web3 and the dapp industry. “It took less than a week to go from normal operations to bankruptcy and fraud investigations! This event had an impact on the whole Web3 industry”, the firm stated as the rapid decline of FTX and its associated coins, once valued at $32 billion, shocked the ecosystem.
Chris Soutar leaves 360T to join blockchain firm Talos
Talos, a provider of technology infrastructure for of crypto trading, has augmented its business with the appointment of Chris Soutar as its sales director. The move was made public on his LinkedIn profile, which shows that he joined the company this month and is based in London. Chris Soutar joins...
SEC charges GEL executives for $1.2 billion penny stocks broking without a license
“Broker-dealer registration protects investors and our markets. It is not optional. As securities industry professionals, Galvani and Jeffery knew the rules, but we allege they didn’t follow them.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the executives behind the New York-based GEL brokerage group for facilitating more than $1.2...
Telegram’s TON ecosystem gains $10 million support from market maker DWF Labs
Digital asset-focused market maker DWF Labs has become a prominent supporter of the TON ecosystem. Under a new partnership with the TON Foundation, DWF Labs will support The Open Network with investment, token development, market creation, and exchange listing. The Open Network is a third-generation proof-of-stake blockchain initially designed in...
