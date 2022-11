(WSET) — It's been an unimaginable couple of days for the families and loved ones of the three victims shot and killed on the University of Virginia campus. D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. were killed after returning back to campus from a trip to see a play in Washington D.C. Two others, Michael Hollins Jr. and Marlee Morgan were injured.

