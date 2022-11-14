ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What’s Trending: Is Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Dresscode Unfair?! [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0jBKoijn00

In a viral video,  Lynn and Nakia Price,  owners of the Turkey Leg Hut spoke about their recent dress code change in their restaurant.  The popular restaurant in Houston, Texas has grown in popularity so much that their lines are wrapped around the building.  Since then they have started enforcing a dress code that the community has mixed thoughts about. In What’s trending, we’re discussing if that’s fair or reasonable.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022

It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge

A Texas man who jumped onto a moving 18-wheeler before starting to dance later died after slamming into a bridge, police say. The driver of the red Kenworth 18-wheeler had no knowledge that the man had climbed on top of the cargo portion of the truck, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Puerto Rican Chinese food In Katy

Katy – Houston is a diverse city, nearly nearly one in four Houstonians are not born here and this is reflected in our eclectic and delicious food scene. Houston’s restaurants are influenced by kitchens from across the world and in Katy restaurant, Michy’s Chino Boricua, one woman is bringing us the kind of Chinese food she grew up with in Puerto Rico.
KATY, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Lotus Seafood Keeps Loyal Followers Coming for Crack Sauce & More

If you grew up or lived on the Southwest side of Houston, then it is very likely you stood in a long line at Lotus Seafood’s original Braeswood location, (im)patiently breathing in the smell of Cajun seafood boil and craving the addictive Crack Sauce. In 2006, the Braeswood location opened as an unassuming you-buy-we-fry seafood market. It has recently moved down the street to a larger space at 9531 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Plus, Lotus Seafood has added locations in Pearland, Westchase, Veterans Memorial and the newest spot in Stafford, which had its grand opening in September.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
HOUSTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Jury acquits man in Houston officer's road rage clash death

HOUSTON (AP) — A jury in Texas has acquitted a man who said he fired in self-defense when he fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer. Robert Soliz was charged with murder for the death of police Sgt. Sean Rios, who was killed in a shootout while the sergeant was on his way to work.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community

Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
HOUSTON, TX
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy