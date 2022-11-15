Read full article on original website
Bahamas takes control of bankrupt exchange FTX’s assets
Bahamian regulators ordered FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to provide “unauthorized access” to the exchange’s systems and transfer of all digital assets to a wallet owned by the Bahamian government. Authorities in the Bahamas — where FTX is headquartered —justified the move to take control of...
SEC charges GEL executives for $1.2 billion penny stocks broking without a license
“Broker-dealer registration protects investors and our markets. It is not optional. As securities industry professionals, Galvani and Jeffery knew the rules, but we allege they didn’t follow them.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the executives behind the New York-based GEL brokerage group for facilitating more than $1.2...
Royal Forex and ROInvesting renounce CySEC license after €120,000 fine
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has slapped Royal Forex Ltd with a regulatory fine due to shortcomings in its organizational obligations and other infringements. The administrative fine was imposed after CySEC concluded its investigation into violations made by Royal Forex, which operates through www.royalforex.com and www.ROInvesting.com. The company...
2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ features DriveWealth among top Fintechs
US-based digital trading technology company, DriveWealth, today announced it has been included in this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which recognizes the fastest growing and most innovative technology companies in North America. Considered one of the most objective rankings, the list recognizes 500 of top media, telecommunications, life...
AvaTrade taps Capitalise.ai to provide free and easy-to-use automated FX & CFD trading
“For over 16 years, AvaTrade has prided itself on being at the forefront of trading technology. Our partnership with Capitalise.ai is just further proof of our ongoing commitment to our traders, as we continue to provide them with innovative ways to trade, apply strategies and make every trade easier to accomplish, ensuring that everyone can become a trader.”
Telegram’s TON ecosystem gains $10 million support from market maker DWF Labs
Digital asset-focused market maker DWF Labs has become a prominent supporter of the TON ecosystem. Under a new partnership with the TON Foundation, DWF Labs will support The Open Network with investment, token development, market creation, and exchange listing. The Open Network is a third-generation proof-of-stake blockchain initially designed in...
Invast Global CEO Gavin White to headline prime liquidity panel at FMLS 2022
Gavin White, Invast Global CEO, was invited to join a panel session on prime liquidity at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 taking place on 22-23 November 2022. This session will highlight some serious challenges to the liquidity provision in the financial markets and bold potential solutions. Since its launch...
B2BinPay Now Supports Merchant Limits, Expanding Payment Capabilities
B2BinPay keeps giving its customers additional options, a better payment experience, and more control over their purchases. The B2Broker crypto payment processor, B2BinPay, which represents one of the company’s most remarkable solutions, has officially confirmed that they now offer Merchant Invoice Limits. With this upgrade, users with “Merchant” type accounts will have the ability to create invoices for a specified amount. Also, Cardano is now supported by B2BinPay for its Enterprise clients. The site currently states that customers may also utilize this new service and that it is easily accessible. Thanks to this upgrade, B2BinPay keeps giving its customers additional options, a better payment experience, and more control over their purchases.
Indian stock brokerage Dhan joins TradingView’s list of partner brokers
The Indian market has now become much more accessible to TradingView users, who can quickly register with Dhan for brokerage services. TradingView has announced a significant milestone for the ever expanding charting platform with the addition of an Indian stock brokerage partner, Dhan. As of now, Dhan will be the...
FTX aftermath: DappRadar argues against storing crypto assets in centralized exchanges
DappRadar has released a report focused on the unexpected collapse of the FTX exchange and its impact across the cryptocurrency markets, Web3 and the dapp industry. “It took less than a week to go from normal operations to bankruptcy and fraud investigations! This event had an impact on the whole Web3 industry”, the firm stated as the rapid decline of FTX and its associated coins, once valued at $32 billion, shocked the ecosystem.
Binance, OKX, BitMex and ByBit suspend Solana stablecoins
At least five crypto exchanges wrote to customers today that all deposits and withdrawals for Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC have been suspended on the Solana network. As FTX fiasco continues to roil the broader space, major crypto platforms including Binance, OKX, BitMex and ByBit said the pause is effective immediately. The two stablecoins exist on many other blockchain networks, and the suspension only applies to users looking to move either asset on Solana. Binance’s email continued to say that stablecoin deposits in other ecosystems, including Ethereum and Cronos, would not be impacted.
Grayscale’s bitcoin fund hits record discount amid liquidity crunch
In the latest fallout from FTX’s rapid collapse last week, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust share has widened its discount relative to the underlying cryptocurrency held in the fund. Digital Currency Group’s flagship GBTC shares traded at a discount of 43% to net asset value (NAV) today, the highest margin ever since its debut in 2013.
