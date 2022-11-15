Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Anne Goyne Mitchell Calhoun
Anne Goyne Mitchell Calhoun, 98, died peacefully at home on November 13, 2022, surrounded by her family and loving caregivers. Known as “Mima” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Anne was born on February 4, 1924, in Ruston, Louisiana to Charles Covington Goyne and Anniebel Taylor Goyne. She grew up there with her parents and older sister, Jane. Her father was Mayor of Ruston from 1927-1941 until his death, when Anne was just 17.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Green Clinic adds Dr. McLean to ENT Department
Green Clinic Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Robert McLean, board-certified Otolaryngologist, to its ENT Department. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McLean to Green Clinic,” said Chris Stegall, Green Clinic CEO. “Dr. McLean is a standout ENT who brings an impressive level of expertise to our clinic. We are confident that his skill set is going to help fill a major medical need in our community.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston volleyball season recap: Another step forward
Ruston High School volleyball coach Lucie Hunt knew last season that something special was happening right in front of her eyes. A program that is growing into a North Louisiana powerhouse (and likely, soon, the entire state) felt that tectonic shift in a home playoff matchup against St. Amant in the first round of the postseason.
lincolnparishjournal.com
TOP DOG Idea Pitch winners announced
Collapsible Bicycle Backpack, an idea from Mechanical Engineering student Ethan Fitzgerald and Architecture student Cortland Townsend won first place and a $500 prize in the 2022 TOP DOG Idea Pitch contest. The event, sponsored by the Innovation Enterprise at Louisiana Tech University, teams delivered five-minute pitches about their ideas for...
ktalnews.com
New restaurant in Natchitoches plans to hire 100 team members
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Job seekers in Natchitoches are in luck. A new restaurant coming to town is planning to hire 100 full and part-time employees. Chick-fil-A Natchitoches opened Thursday with big plans. As well as providing dozens of jobs, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the greater central Louisiana area.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU police chief uses experience to help community
Over the summer, Grambling State University welcomed new Chief of Police Rodney Demery to its campus. Demery is retired from the Shreveport Police Department where he had a stellar career as a homicide detective. In fact, while serving in Shreveport, Demery solved 100% of his cases, earning him a hit...
lincolnparishjournal.com
CHS, AEP lead way in strong performance for parish schools
Students always want to make the best grades they can in school and continue making progress. The same goes for schools themselves. Lincoln Parish schools made the grade as the top district in northeast Louisiana with a score of 89.3 according to the Louisiana Department of Education’s performance scores and letter grades for the state’s school systems over the past year.
ktalnews.com
Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange
DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston and Ouachita square off again with quarterfinals trip at stake
It’s a familiar foe for the Ruston Bearcats in the second round of the 2022 LHSAA Non-Select Division I playoff bracket as the Ouachita Lions come to James Field at “Hoss” Garrett Stadium with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line in a win-or-go-home scenario for both teams.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Former Aggies star Portilloz selected Region 2 Player of the Week
Former Choudrant standout and current South Arkansas Community College freshman forward Kylee Portilloz was selected as the women’s basketball NJCAA Division II Region 2 Player of the Week. During the past week, Portilloz averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds during a three-game stretch while setting the school record for...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Chemical engineering students brew beer to learn chemical processes
Louisiana Tech University’s Chemical Engineering program has added a new experiment to the Senior Unit Operations Lab. The fermentation experiment is designed to help students understand biochemical reactions and as an experiment that the students would enjoy. Many plants, including breweries and pharmaceutical plants, rely on biochemical reactions to produce goods. For the experiment, students brew beer. (No, they don’t get to drink it.)
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering James E. Broughton
James E. Broughton, age 70 of Ruston, will have a private graveside service. He was born in Homer, LA on January 19, 1952 to Cecil Shelby Broughton and Lennie Gay Broughton. He passed away November 10, 2022 in Ruston, LA. James was an Orkin exterminator for 30 years, where he retired. He also demolished houses and worked in property management. The majority of his recent years were spent repairing and selling used appliances. He enjoyed having estate sales.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs fall late in Cajundome shootout
Louisiana Tech had the lead for the majority of the game, but UL-Lafayette made a furious rally late in the second half to come away with the 94-88 win on Thursday night inside the Cajundome. “Our offense was good all night,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “And I thought...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Odds and ends from around the parish
Holiday events are filling the calendar, creating plenty of options to fellowship, shop, and enjoy the season. Downtown Ruston’s Holiday Open House is slated for today from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participating businesses include Ruston Golf Company, Boutique Barr, Park Haus, The Fashion of Ruston, David Hedgepeth Interiors, Embellishments,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Informational meeting about LSMSA to be held
The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) will host an informational night meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Room 134 of Louisiana Tech University’s University Hall Auditorium. A representative from the Enrollment Services Office will present information about the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the...
KSLA
3rd grader at Red River Elementary sings stunning rendition of National Anthem for Veterans Day
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - An 3rd grade student at an elementary school in Red River Parish stunned crowds on Veterans Day with his performance of the National Anthem. Zander Smith, 8, performed in front of crowds at his school, Red River Elementary School, for a special Veterans Day program. The 3rd grader sang the National Anthem... and the crowd went wild!
lincolnparishjournal.com
Former Creek star paces ULM in win
Former Cedar Creek star and current ULM guard Sarah Adams scored a team-high 11 points — all coming in the fourth quarter — to pace the Warhawks to a 103-28 win over Centenary Tuesday. Adams hit 4-of-5 field goals, including 2-of-2 from the three-point line, and 1-of-2 free...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs, Arkansas
The road trip from Dallas to Hot Springs and Lake Ouachita will feed curious minds and quench the explorers' thirst for adventure with endless activities and spaces. Anyone with the itch to escape the city will enjoy this nature-centric and delightfully educational road trip. The 290-mile road trip from Dallas...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston fends off late surge from Airline in boys’ hoops
Ruston High boys basketball team (2-0) took a 61-50 win over the Airline Vikings Thursday night in the second straight home game for the Bearcats. Ruston dominated for nearly three-and-a-half quarters with a higher sense of intensity before Airline began to chip into the lead in the fourth quarter. “Parts...
