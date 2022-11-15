Read full article on original website
Bahamas takes control of bankrupt exchange FTX’s assets
Bahamian regulators ordered FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to provide “unauthorized access” to the exchange’s systems and transfer of all digital assets to a wallet owned by the Bahamian government. Authorities in the Bahamas — where FTX is headquartered —justified the move to take control of...
Royal Forex and ROInvesting renounce CySEC license after €120,000 fine
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has slapped Royal Forex Ltd with a regulatory fine due to shortcomings in its organizational obligations and other infringements. The administrative fine was imposed after CySEC concluded its investigation into violations made by Royal Forex, which operates through www.royalforex.com and www.ROInvesting.com. The company...
Invast Global CEO Gavin White to headline prime liquidity panel at FMLS 2022
Gavin White, Invast Global CEO, was invited to join a panel session on prime liquidity at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 taking place on 22-23 November 2022. This session will highlight some serious challenges to the liquidity provision in the financial markets and bold potential solutions. Since its launch...
AvaTrade taps Capitalise.ai to provide free and easy-to-use automated FX & CFD trading
“For over 16 years, AvaTrade has prided itself on being at the forefront of trading technology. Our partnership with Capitalise.ai is just further proof of our ongoing commitment to our traders, as we continue to provide them with innovative ways to trade, apply strategies and make every trade easier to accomplish, ensuring that everyone can become a trader.”
Baton Systems adds CNH settlement on a PvP basis
“The addition of CNH demonstrates the ease and speed that PvP access can be extended across currencies, empowering firms to radically reduce settlement risk exposure fast.”. Baton Systems has announced that large financial institutions are deploying its DLT-powered Core-FXTM platform to efficiently reconcile, net, and safely settle bilateral CNH foreign...
Bitstamp gets crypto license for its Spanish subsidiary
Bitstamp, one of the largest crypto platforms in Europe, has won regulatory approval from Spain’s financial regulators, allowing the exchange to continue serving local customers. The Bank of Spain has registered the local unit of Bitstamp, which is also regulated in Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, as a virtual...
cTrader Mobile 4.6 Delivers Shared Account Access Functionality & Multiple Charting Improvements
Spotware is delighted to announce the launch of its cTrader Mobile 4.6 version, which takes trading to a whole new level by unveiling the user-anticipated shared account access functionality, as well as multiple valuable improvements of charting: drawing style via taps, 7 new drawings, magnet mode, and chart-related menu settings improvement.
FTX aftermath: DappRadar argues against storing crypto assets in centralized exchanges
DappRadar has released a report focused on the unexpected collapse of the FTX exchange and its impact across the cryptocurrency markets, Web3 and the dapp industry. “It took less than a week to go from normal operations to bankruptcy and fraud investigations! This event had an impact on the whole Web3 industry”, the firm stated as the rapid decline of FTX and its associated coins, once valued at $32 billion, shocked the ecosystem.
SEC charges GEL executives for $1.2 billion penny stocks broking without a license
“Broker-dealer registration protects investors and our markets. It is not optional. As securities industry professionals, Galvani and Jeffery knew the rules, but we allege they didn’t follow them.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the executives behind the New York-based GEL brokerage group for facilitating more than $1.2...
2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ features DriveWealth among top Fintechs
US-based digital trading technology company, DriveWealth, today announced it has been included in this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which recognizes the fastest growing and most innovative technology companies in North America. Considered one of the most objective rankings, the list recognizes 500 of top media, telecommunications, life...
MultiBank Group moves its headquarters to Dubai
MultiBank Group, one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide, is relocating its headquarters from Hong Kong to Dubai, UAE. According to a company press release, MultiBank has selected Dubai for its infrastructure, accessibility, and its strategic location as a gateway to other markets in the MEA region. The move comes shortly after it has secured two strategic regulatory licenses from the Securities and Commodities Authority of the United Arab Emirates (SCA) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
FBS analysts: Chinese stocks may recover from 10-year lows
This year was not an easy one for the Chinese economy. Strict Zero-Covid measures, the deepening property crisis, the unchanging rhetoric of China’s Communist party, and the so-called tech war with the US made investors lose trust in Chinese assets. As a result, the Hang Seng 50 index (HK50), which tracks the performance of the top 50 largest Chinese companies, has dropped more than 30% since the start of the year.
USGFX UK CEO Damian McDowell quits after 15 months
Union Standard Group International Limited (USG UK), the FCA-regulated business of the embattled forex broker USGFX, has parted ways with its chief executive Damian McDowell. Soe Hein Min, the USG Group controlling shareholder, will be the sole director of the UK company after McDowell’s departure who had been with the company since August 2021. The outgoing CEO joined the firm from TIO Markets UK Ltd, taking over from Simon Quirke, who ended a three-year stint. Interestingly, Quirke has joined TIO Markets as CEO in February 2022.
Telegram’s TON ecosystem gains $10 million support from market maker DWF Labs
Digital asset-focused market maker DWF Labs has become a prominent supporter of the TON ecosystem. Under a new partnership with the TON Foundation, DWF Labs will support The Open Network with investment, token development, market creation, and exchange listing. The Open Network is a third-generation proof-of-stake blockchain initially designed in...
B2BinPay Now Supports Merchant Limits, Expanding Payment Capabilities
B2BinPay keeps giving its customers additional options, a better payment experience, and more control over their purchases. The B2Broker crypto payment processor, B2BinPay, which represents one of the company’s most remarkable solutions, has officially confirmed that they now offer Merchant Invoice Limits. With this upgrade, users with “Merchant” type accounts will have the ability to create invoices for a specified amount. Also, Cardano is now supported by B2BinPay for its Enterprise clients. The site currently states that customers may also utilize this new service and that it is easily accessible. Thanks to this upgrade, B2BinPay keeps giving its customers additional options, a better payment experience, and more control over their purchases.
Binance launches free beginners’ course in blockchain, crypto, web3 ahead of advanced lessons
“We believe that creators and builders shape our industry’s future. Therefore, empowering more creators and builders with knowledge is key. Binance, the industry leader, bears great responsibility for education and we will continue to push innovation through education.”. Binance has launched free online courses to bring millions of people...
Binance, OKX, BitMex and ByBit suspend Solana stablecoins
At least five crypto exchanges wrote to customers today that all deposits and withdrawals for Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC have been suspended on the Solana network. As FTX fiasco continues to roil the broader space, major crypto platforms including Binance, OKX, BitMex and ByBit said the pause is effective immediately. The two stablecoins exist on many other blockchain networks, and the suspension only applies to users looking to move either asset on Solana. Binance’s email continued to say that stablecoin deposits in other ecosystems, including Ethereum and Cronos, would not be impacted.
