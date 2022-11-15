Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
cTrader Mobile 4.6 Delivers Shared Account Access Functionality & Multiple Charting Improvements
Spotware is delighted to announce the launch of its cTrader Mobile 4.6 version, which takes trading to a whole new level by unveiling the user-anticipated shared account access functionality, as well as multiple valuable improvements of charting: drawing style via taps, 7 new drawings, magnet mode, and chart-related menu settings improvement.
financefeeds.com
Binance, OKX, BitMex and ByBit suspend Solana stablecoins
At least five crypto exchanges wrote to customers today that all deposits and withdrawals for Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC have been suspended on the Solana network. As FTX fiasco continues to roil the broader space, major crypto platforms including Binance, OKX, BitMex and ByBit said the pause is effective immediately. The two stablecoins exist on many other blockchain networks, and the suspension only applies to users looking to move either asset on Solana. Binance’s email continued to say that stablecoin deposits in other ecosystems, including Ethereum and Cronos, would not be impacted.
financefeeds.com
AvaTrade taps Capitalise.ai to provide free and easy-to-use automated FX & CFD trading
“For over 16 years, AvaTrade has prided itself on being at the forefront of trading technology. Our partnership with Capitalise.ai is just further proof of our ongoing commitment to our traders, as we continue to provide them with innovative ways to trade, apply strategies and make every trade easier to accomplish, ensuring that everyone can become a trader.”
financefeeds.com
Invast Global CEO Gavin White to headline prime liquidity panel at FMLS 2022
Gavin White, Invast Global CEO, was invited to join a panel session on prime liquidity at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 taking place on 22-23 November 2022. This session will highlight some serious challenges to the liquidity provision in the financial markets and bold potential solutions. Since its launch...
financefeeds.com
Indian stock brokerage Dhan joins TradingView’s list of partner brokers
The Indian market has now become much more accessible to TradingView users, who can quickly register with Dhan for brokerage services. TradingView has announced a significant milestone for the ever expanding charting platform with the addition of an Indian stock brokerage partner, Dhan. As of now, Dhan will be the...
financefeeds.com
2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ features DriveWealth among top Fintechs
US-based digital trading technology company, DriveWealth, today announced it has been included in this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which recognizes the fastest growing and most innovative technology companies in North America. Considered one of the most objective rankings, the list recognizes 500 of top media, telecommunications, life...
financefeeds.com
Binance launches free beginners’ course in blockchain, crypto, web3 ahead of advanced lessons
“We believe that creators and builders shape our industry’s future. Therefore, empowering more creators and builders with knowledge is key. Binance, the industry leader, bears great responsibility for education and we will continue to push innovation through education.”. Binance has launched free online courses to bring millions of people...
