lincolnparishjournal.com
CHS, AEP lead way in strong performance for parish schools
Students always want to make the best grades they can in school and continue making progress. The same goes for schools themselves. Lincoln Parish schools made the grade as the top district in northeast Louisiana with a score of 89.3 according to the Louisiana Department of Education’s performance scores and letter grades for the state’s school systems over the past year.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU police chief uses experience to help community
Over the summer, Grambling State University welcomed new Chief of Police Rodney Demery to its campus. Demery is retired from the Shreveport Police Department where he had a stellar career as a homicide detective. In fact, while serving in Shreveport, Demery solved 100% of his cases, earning him a hit...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Informational meeting about LSMSA to be held
The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) will host an informational night meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Room 134 of Louisiana Tech University’s University Hall Auditorium. A representative from the Enrollment Services Office will present information about the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
lincolnparishjournal.com
TOP DOG Idea Pitch winners announced
Collapsible Bicycle Backpack, an idea from Mechanical Engineering student Ethan Fitzgerald and Architecture student Cortland Townsend won first place and a $500 prize in the 2022 TOP DOG Idea Pitch contest. The event, sponsored by the Innovation Enterprise at Louisiana Tech University, teams delivered five-minute pitches about their ideas for...
KSLA
3rd grader at Red River Elementary sings stunning rendition of National Anthem for Veterans Day
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - An 3rd grade student at an elementary school in Red River Parish stunned crowds on Veterans Day with his performance of the National Anthem. Zander Smith, 8, performed in front of crowds at his school, Red River Elementary School, for a special Veterans Day program. The 3rd grader sang the National Anthem... and the crowd went wild!
lincolnparishjournal.com
Green Clinic adds Dr. McLean to ENT Department
Green Clinic Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Robert McLean, board-certified Otolaryngologist, to its ENT Department. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McLean to Green Clinic,” said Chris Stegall, Green Clinic CEO. “Dr. McLean is a standout ENT who brings an impressive level of expertise to our clinic. We are confident that his skill set is going to help fill a major medical need in our community.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Parish Detention Center selling firewood
The Lincoln Parish Detention Center is currently selling split firewood for $80.00 a truckload (no delivery/pickup only). All proceeds from the sale of this firewood will go to the LPDC Inmate Welfare Fund. The firewood can be purchased at LPDC (170 Road Camp Road) on Mondays through Fridays from 9...
KSLA
Chief of Minden PD retires after 34-year career
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The chief of the Minden Police Department has retired after 34 years of serving the community. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Chief Steve Cropper held his retirement party. During his 34-year career, Cropper worked for the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Minden Police Department.
ktalnews.com
Missing Benton teen found safe
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
myarklamiss.com
City of Monroe offices to close in observance of Thanksgiving
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Mayor Friday Ellis announces City of Monroe facilities will be closed Thursday, November 24, 2022, through Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, regular services will resume. The trash schedule will be as follows:. Garbage collection will take...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Free workshop focusing on tax issues unique to farmers
A free “Your Farm and Your Taxes” workshop, is set for Dec. 6 at the Lincoln Parish Library to discuss how taxes apply to farming, current tax law and more. This workshop will provide valuable information for beginning farmers, as well as lifelong farmers and ranchers. Special guest speaker for this workshop is Paul Spillers, an attorney with Theus, Grisham, Davis & Leigh, LLC, in Monroe, specializing in estate planning and oil, gas, and mineral law.
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
KNOE TV8
Family of hit and run victim speaks out
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On October 3, 2022, Samuel Keys IV was killed in a hit and run accident on the 7900 block of Desiard street in Monroe, LA. Keys was on a motorized bike when he was struck by a vehicle. Monroe Police Department suspect a 2010-2013 black Toyota...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
myarklamiss.com
Free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Thanksgiving taking place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, there will be several free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss area. There will also be free turkey giveaways. For a list of the free Thanksgiving dinners, take a look at the table below. DateTimeLocation. November...
Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar to host Thanksgiving Lunch
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar will be hosting Thanksgiving Lunch. In order to fund the free Thanksgiving Lunch, Clawdaddy’s will also be selling 12-pound fried turkeys. The turkeys will cost $70 and will be ready for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Lunch is an opportunity to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Odds and ends from around the parish
Holiday events are filling the calendar, creating plenty of options to fellowship, shop, and enjoy the season. Downtown Ruston’s Holiday Open House is slated for today from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participating businesses include Ruston Golf Company, Boutique Barr, Park Haus, The Fashion of Ruston, David Hedgepeth Interiors, Embellishments,...
ktoy1047.com
Magnolia police seek shooter
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at 11:40 p.m. on November 12 in the 600 block of Smith Street. Officers arrived at the location to find 32-year-old Demontray Hall of Little Rock dead at the scene. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced funding to benefit state and...
