Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
CHS, AEP lead way in strong performance for parish schools
Students always want to make the best grades they can in school and continue making progress. The same goes for schools themselves. Lincoln Parish schools made the grade as the top district in northeast Louisiana with a score of 89.3 according to the Louisiana Department of Education’s performance scores and letter grades for the state’s school systems over the past year.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU police chief uses experience to help community
Over the summer, Grambling State University welcomed new Chief of Police Rodney Demery to its campus. Demery is retired from the Shreveport Police Department where he had a stellar career as a homicide detective. In fact, while serving in Shreveport, Demery solved 100% of his cases, earning him a hit...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPL Board approves two-day closure for equipment upgrade, training
The Lincoln Parish Library (LPL) Board of Control approved closure of the LPL for two days in early December as a main order of business during Thursday’s monthly meeting held in the Jack Beard Community Room of the library. Those Monday and Tuesday closures (Dec 5-6) are being made...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Informational meeting about LSMSA to be held
The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) will host an informational night meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Room 134 of Louisiana Tech University’s University Hall Auditorium. A representative from the Enrollment Services Office will present information about the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the...
kalb.com
Central Louisiana districts show performance score increases in 2022 report
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education released its annual performance scores, showing increases for districts in Central Louisiana. This is the first official release since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student learning and attendance. The scores released show that Louisiana’s statewide school performance score is the same as before the pandemic at 77.1 in both 2019 and 2022. Last year, a simulated score of 75.3 was generated for 2021.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Green Clinic adds Dr. McLean to ENT Department
Green Clinic Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Robert McLean, board-certified Otolaryngologist, to its ENT Department. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McLean to Green Clinic,” said Chris Stegall, Green Clinic CEO. “Dr. McLean is a standout ENT who brings an impressive level of expertise to our clinic. We are confident that his skill set is going to help fill a major medical need in our community.”
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
lincolnparishjournal.com
TOP DOG Idea Pitch winners announced
Collapsible Bicycle Backpack, an idea from Mechanical Engineering student Ethan Fitzgerald and Architecture student Cortland Townsend won first place and a $500 prize in the 2022 TOP DOG Idea Pitch contest. The event, sponsored by the Innovation Enterprise at Louisiana Tech University, teams delivered five-minute pitches about their ideas for...
myarklamiss.com
City of Monroe offices to close in observance of Thanksgiving
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Mayor Friday Ellis announces City of Monroe facilities will be closed Thursday, November 24, 2022, through Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, regular services will resume. The trash schedule will be as follows:. Garbage collection will take...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Chemical engineering students brew beer to learn chemical processes
Louisiana Tech University’s Chemical Engineering program has added a new experiment to the Senior Unit Operations Lab. The fermentation experiment is designed to help students understand biochemical reactions and as an experiment that the students would enjoy. Many plants, including breweries and pharmaceutical plants, rely on biochemical reactions to produce goods. For the experiment, students brew beer. (No, they don’t get to drink it.)
lincolnparishjournal.com
Free workshop focusing on tax issues unique to farmers
A free “Your Farm and Your Taxes” workshop, is set for Dec. 6 at the Lincoln Parish Library to discuss how taxes apply to farming, current tax law and more. This workshop will provide valuable information for beginning farmers, as well as lifelong farmers and ranchers. Special guest speaker for this workshop is Paul Spillers, an attorney with Theus, Grisham, Davis & Leigh, LLC, in Monroe, specializing in estate planning and oil, gas, and mineral law.
KNOE TV8
West Carroll Parish School Board delays consolidation proposal
OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - The West Carroll Parish School Board has voted to delay a consolidation plan. The plan proposed by Board Member Todd Smith would have closed several schools. Under the plan, all Pre-K through fifth grade students would attend Oak Grove Elementary School. All sixth through eighth...
Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office, the year was 1972 and it […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Anne Goyne Mitchell Calhoun
Anne Goyne Mitchell Calhoun, 98, died peacefully at home on November 13, 2022, surrounded by her family and loving caregivers. Known as “Mima” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Anne was born on February 4, 1924, in Ruston, Louisiana to Charles Covington Goyne and Anniebel Taylor Goyne. She grew up there with her parents and older sister, Jane. Her father was Mayor of Ruston from 1927-1941 until his death, when Anne was just 17.
Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace reaches 100 days in office
WINNSBORO, La (KTVE/KARD)– Alice Wallace was recently elected mayor of Winnsboro and took office in July. She has reached her 100 days in office. Mayor Wallace spoke to us about her progress so far. “In my first 100 days, we’ve been able to go and revitalize two of our parks, doing painting and fixing things.” […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Parish Detention Center selling firewood
The Lincoln Parish Detention Center is currently selling split firewood for $80.00 a truckload (no delivery/pickup only). All proceeds from the sale of this firewood will go to the LPDC Inmate Welfare Fund. The firewood can be purchased at LPDC (170 Road Camp Road) on Mondays through Fridays from 9...
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Odds and ends from around the parish
Holiday events are filling the calendar, creating plenty of options to fellowship, shop, and enjoy the season. Downtown Ruston’s Holiday Open House is slated for today from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participating businesses include Ruston Golf Company, Boutique Barr, Park Haus, The Fashion of Ruston, David Hedgepeth Interiors, Embellishments,...
KTBS
Federal official: Louisiana should remove incarcerated youth from Angola immediately
A federal official who oversees juvenile justice programs told Louisiana officials that incarcerated youth should be removed from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola immediately. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry) A juvenile justice program administrator for the federal government told Louisiana officials Wednesday that incarcerated youth should be removed immediately from the...
Comments / 0