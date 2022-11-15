Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Anne Goyne Mitchell Calhoun
Anne Goyne Mitchell Calhoun, 98, died peacefully at home on November 13, 2022, surrounded by her family and loving caregivers. Known as “Mima” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Anne was born on February 4, 1924, in Ruston, Louisiana to Charles Covington Goyne and Anniebel Taylor Goyne. She grew up there with her parents and older sister, Jane. Her father was Mayor of Ruston from 1927-1941 until his death, when Anne was just 17.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering James E. Broughton
James E. Broughton, age 70 of Ruston, will have a private graveside service. He was born in Homer, LA on January 19, 1952 to Cecil Shelby Broughton and Lennie Gay Broughton. He passed away November 10, 2022 in Ruston, LA. James was an Orkin exterminator for 30 years, where he retired. He also demolished houses and worked in property management. The majority of his recent years were spent repairing and selling used appliances. He enjoyed having estate sales.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston volleyball season recap: Another step forward
Ruston High School volleyball coach Lucie Hunt knew last season that something special was happening right in front of her eyes. A program that is growing into a North Louisiana powerhouse (and likely, soon, the entire state) felt that tectonic shift in a home playoff matchup against St. Amant in the first round of the postseason.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Green Clinic adds Dr. McLean to ENT Department
Green Clinic Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Robert McLean, board-certified Otolaryngologist, to its ENT Department. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McLean to Green Clinic,” said Chris Stegall, Green Clinic CEO. “Dr. McLean is a standout ENT who brings an impressive level of expertise to our clinic. We are confident that his skill set is going to help fill a major medical need in our community.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU police chief uses experience to help community
Over the summer, Grambling State University welcomed new Chief of Police Rodney Demery to its campus. Demery is retired from the Shreveport Police Department where he had a stellar career as a homicide detective. In fact, while serving in Shreveport, Demery solved 100% of his cases, earning him a hit...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
lincolnparishjournal.com
CHS, AEP lead way in strong performance for parish schools
Students always want to make the best grades they can in school and continue making progress. The same goes for schools themselves. Lincoln Parish schools made the grade as the top district in northeast Louisiana with a score of 89.3 according to the Louisiana Department of Education’s performance scores and letter grades for the state’s school systems over the past year.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Odds and ends from around the parish
Holiday events are filling the calendar, creating plenty of options to fellowship, shop, and enjoy the season. Downtown Ruston’s Holiday Open House is slated for today from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participating businesses include Ruston Golf Company, Boutique Barr, Park Haus, The Fashion of Ruston, David Hedgepeth Interiors, Embellishments,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston and Ouachita square off again with quarterfinals trip at stake
It’s a familiar foe for the Ruston Bearcats in the second round of the 2022 LHSAA Non-Select Division I playoff bracket as the Ouachita Lions come to James Field at “Hoss” Garrett Stadium with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line in a win-or-go-home scenario for both teams.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Creek drops hoops games to Sterlington
Cedar Creek dropped both the boys and girls varsity games Thursday night, falling to Sterlington at the Brickhouse. Cedar Creek struggled offensively in its season opener, netting only 27 points — including only seven after halftime in the 68-27 loss to Sterlington. Parks McConnell led Creek with 8 points...
lincolnparishjournal.com
TOP DOG Idea Pitch winners announced
Collapsible Bicycle Backpack, an idea from Mechanical Engineering student Ethan Fitzgerald and Architecture student Cortland Townsend won first place and a $500 prize in the 2022 TOP DOG Idea Pitch contest. The event, sponsored by the Innovation Enterprise at Louisiana Tech University, teams delivered five-minute pitches about their ideas for...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Both Ruston soccer teams lose close matches
Ruston High’s boys and girls soccer teams lost both their matches Thursday night by one goal each: the boys 1-0 to West Monroe, and the girls 2-1 to Haughton on the road. The Lady Bearcats trailed 2-0 at the half but were able to cut into the lead with an 18-yard strike from sophomore forward Mia Tapia with an assist from sophomore midfielder McKenzie Oakley.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Parish Detention Center selling firewood
The Lincoln Parish Detention Center is currently selling split firewood for $80.00 a truckload (no delivery/pickup only). All proceeds from the sale of this firewood will go to the LPDC Inmate Welfare Fund. The firewood can be purchased at LPDC (170 Road Camp Road) on Mondays through Fridays from 9...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Former Aggies star Portilloz selected Region 2 Player of the Week
Former Choudrant standout and current South Arkansas Community College freshman forward Kylee Portilloz was selected as the women’s basketball NJCAA Division II Region 2 Player of the Week. During the past week, Portilloz averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds during a three-game stretch while setting the school record for...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs fall late in Cajundome shootout
Louisiana Tech had the lead for the majority of the game, but UL-Lafayette made a furious rally late in the second half to come away with the 94-88 win on Thursday night inside the Cajundome. “Our offense was good all night,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “And I thought...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston fends off late surge from Airline in boys’ hoops
Ruston High boys basketball team (2-0) took a 61-50 win over the Airline Vikings Thursday night in the second straight home game for the Bearcats. Ruston dominated for nearly three-and-a-half quarters with a higher sense of intensity before Airline began to chip into the lead in the fourth quarter. “Parts...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Informational meeting about LSMSA to be held
The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) will host an informational night meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Room 134 of Louisiana Tech University’s University Hall Auditorium. A representative from the Enrollment Services Office will present information about the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grand jury hears evidence in 2019 death
Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton has confirmed a grand jury convened this week to hear evidence in the 2019 death of Ronald Greene. Greene died in Louisiana State Police custody following a high-speed chase originating in Ouachita Parish and ending in Union Parish. State Police have been accused of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Furr’s development points to Creek success on the hardwood
Senior guard Allie Furr scored 32 points in just two and a half quarters of action to lead Cedar Creek to a 71-16 win over Glenbrook in the season opener for the Lady Cougars. However, it wasn’t Furr’s point production that pleased head coach Gene Vandenlangenberg the most.
