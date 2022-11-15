Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Both Ruston soccer teams lose close matches
Ruston High’s boys and girls soccer teams lost both their matches Thursday night by one goal each: the boys 1-0 to West Monroe, and the girls 2-1 to Haughton on the road. The Lady Bearcats trailed 2-0 at the half but were able to cut into the lead with an 18-yard strike from sophomore forward Mia Tapia with an assist from sophomore midfielder McKenzie Oakley.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston volleyball season recap: Another step forward
Ruston High School volleyball coach Lucie Hunt knew last season that something special was happening right in front of her eyes. A program that is growing into a North Louisiana powerhouse (and likely, soon, the entire state) felt that tectonic shift in a home playoff matchup against St. Amant in the first round of the postseason.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs fall late in Cajundome shootout
Louisiana Tech had the lead for the majority of the game, but UL-Lafayette made a furious rally late in the second half to come away with the 94-88 win on Thursday night inside the Cajundome. “Our offense was good all night,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “And I thought...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston and Ouachita square off again with quarterfinals trip at stake
It’s a familiar foe for the Ruston Bearcats in the second round of the 2022 LHSAA Non-Select Division I playoff bracket as the Ouachita Lions come to James Field at “Hoss” Garrett Stadium with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line in a win-or-go-home scenario for both teams.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston fends off late surge from Airline in boys’ hoops
Ruston High boys basketball team (2-0) took a 61-50 win over the Airline Vikings Thursday night in the second straight home game for the Bearcats. Ruston dominated for nearly three-and-a-half quarters with a higher sense of intensity before Airline began to chip into the lead in the fourth quarter. “Parts...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Former Aggies star Portilloz selected Region 2 Player of the Week
Former Choudrant standout and current South Arkansas Community College freshman forward Kylee Portilloz was selected as the women’s basketball NJCAA Division II Region 2 Player of the Week. During the past week, Portilloz averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds during a three-game stretch while setting the school record for...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU volleyball earns highest seed in SWAC Tourney since 2009
The Grambling State University volleyball team will enter this weekend’s Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) volleyball tournament as the No. 3 seed as the Lady Tigers will meet sixth-seeded Bethune-Cookman at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the quarterfinal round, hosted by Texas Southern, at the H&PE Arena. Grambling State, with...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Creek drops hoops games to Sterlington
Cedar Creek dropped both the boys and girls varsity games Thursday night, falling to Sterlington at the Brickhouse. Cedar Creek struggled offensively in its season opener, netting only 27 points — including only seven after halftime in the 68-27 loss to Sterlington. Parks McConnell led Creek with 8 points...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Former Creek star paces ULM in win
Former Cedar Creek star and current ULM guard Sarah Adams scored a team-high 11 points — all coming in the fourth quarter — to pace the Warhawks to a 103-28 win over Centenary Tuesday. Adams hit 4-of-5 field goals, including 2-of-2 from the three-point line, and 1-of-2 free...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Anne Goyne Mitchell Calhoun
Anne Goyne Mitchell Calhoun, 98, died peacefully at home on November 13, 2022, surrounded by her family and loving caregivers. Known as “Mima” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Anne was born on February 4, 1924, in Ruston, Louisiana to Charles Covington Goyne and Anniebel Taylor Goyne. She grew up there with her parents and older sister, Jane. Her father was Mayor of Ruston from 1927-1941 until his death, when Anne was just 17.
forwardtimes.com
Texas Southern “Body” Slams Grambling!!!
The Texas Southern University (TSU) Tigers and Grambling State Tigers played this past Saturday night at PNC Stadium. It was the Battle of the Tigers, as Grambling came in riding a seven-game winning streak against TSU. TSU’s last victory against the “G” Men was in 2013. TSU...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Floyd Sandle players perform ‘Knock Me a Kiss’ at Grambling State
The Grambling State University Department Visual and Performing Arts is set to perform a fictional imagining of a well-known, actual story in the play “Knock Me a Kiss,” at the Floyd L. Sandle Theatre inside the Conrad Hutchinson Performing Arts Center. Based on what was supposed to be...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Green Clinic adds Dr. McLean to ENT Department
Green Clinic Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Robert McLean, board-certified Otolaryngologist, to its ENT Department. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McLean to Green Clinic,” said Chris Stegall, Green Clinic CEO. “Dr. McLean is a standout ENT who brings an impressive level of expertise to our clinic. We are confident that his skill set is going to help fill a major medical need in our community.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
CHS, AEP lead way in strong performance for parish schools
Students always want to make the best grades they can in school and continue making progress. The same goes for schools themselves. Lincoln Parish schools made the grade as the top district in northeast Louisiana with a score of 89.3 according to the Louisiana Department of Education’s performance scores and letter grades for the state’s school systems over the past year.
Louisiana Living: The Renewal Center
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, the executive director of the Renewal Center, Billy Varner, and Reverend John Taliaferro sit down with Ashley Doughty to discuss the upcoming prayer breakfast. For more details on this event, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Odds and ends from around the parish
Holiday events are filling the calendar, creating plenty of options to fellowship, shop, and enjoy the season. Downtown Ruston’s Holiday Open House is slated for today from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participating businesses include Ruston Golf Company, Boutique Barr, Park Haus, The Fashion of Ruston, David Hedgepeth Interiors, Embellishments,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU police chief uses experience to help community
Over the summer, Grambling State University welcomed new Chief of Police Rodney Demery to its campus. Demery is retired from the Shreveport Police Department where he had a stellar career as a homicide detective. In fact, while serving in Shreveport, Demery solved 100% of his cases, earning him a hit...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
Comments / 0