Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs fall late in Cajundome shootout
Louisiana Tech had the lead for the majority of the game, but UL-Lafayette made a furious rally late in the second half to come away with the 94-88 win on Thursday night inside the Cajundome. “Our offense was good all night,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “And I thought...
Red Raiders Men's Hoops Announces Signing of Elite Guards to 2023 Class
Jason Jackson and Drew Steffe signed on early signing day, marking another win for Mark Adams.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Both Ruston soccer teams lose close matches
Ruston High’s boys and girls soccer teams lost both their matches Thursday night by one goal each: the boys 1-0 to West Monroe, and the girls 2-1 to Haughton on the road. The Lady Bearcats trailed 2-0 at the half but were able to cut into the lead with an 18-yard strike from sophomore forward Mia Tapia with an assist from sophomore midfielder McKenzie Oakley.
QB questions resolved, Texas Tech thinking bowl bid at Iowa State
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have postseason in mind for a second straight season when they visit Iowa State in
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston fends off late surge from Airline in boys’ hoops
Ruston High boys basketball team (2-0) took a 61-50 win over the Airline Vikings Thursday night in the second straight home game for the Bearcats. Ruston dominated for nearly three-and-a-half quarters with a higher sense of intensity before Airline began to chip into the lead in the fourth quarter. “Parts...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU volleyball earns highest seed in SWAC Tourney since 2009
The Grambling State University volleyball team will enter this weekend’s Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) volleyball tournament as the No. 3 seed as the Lady Tigers will meet sixth-seeded Bethune-Cookman at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the quarterfinal round, hosted by Texas Southern, at the H&PE Arena. Grambling State, with...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston volleyball season recap: Another step forward
Ruston High School volleyball coach Lucie Hunt knew last season that something special was happening right in front of her eyes. A program that is growing into a North Louisiana powerhouse (and likely, soon, the entire state) felt that tectonic shift in a home playoff matchup against St. Amant in the first round of the postseason.
KCBD
McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Creek drops hoops games to Sterlington
Cedar Creek dropped both the boys and girls varsity games Thursday night, falling to Sterlington at the Brickhouse. Cedar Creek struggled offensively in its season opener, netting only 27 points — including only seven after halftime in the 68-27 loss to Sterlington. Parks McConnell led Creek with 8 points...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Nov. 18. 7 p.m.: Ruston v. Ouachita football.
University Daily
Tech's Sands signs contract extension
Texas Tech men's golf head coach Greg Sands has signed a seven-year contract extension to remain with the program, Tech Athletics announced Thursday. The extension would run through the 2029-30 season and totals $2.8 million in value. Since his hiring in 2001, Sands has built up a program that perennially...
KCBD
End Zone Area Round Playoff Scores for Thursday, Nov. 17
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff results from Thursday’s Area Round.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Former Creek star paces ULM in win
Former Cedar Creek star and current ULM guard Sarah Adams scored a team-high 11 points — all coming in the fourth quarter — to pace the Warhawks to a 103-28 win over Centenary Tuesday. Adams hit 4-of-5 field goals, including 2-of-2 from the three-point line, and 1-of-2 free...
mckinneychristian.org
Varsity Football’s Season Comes To a Close
On Friday, November 11, the McKinney Christian Academy Varsity Football season came to an end. On Thursday, November 10, the team piled up and traveled to Lubbock, Texas to play Lubbock Trinity Christian Academy in their first playoff game. The game started at 6:00 p.m. and the Mustangs fought to get on the scoreboard. The Mustangs ended up losing 42-0. Junior Austin George said, “Although the scoreboard didn’t show it, that game was a great step in the right direction for next year. We had injury problems early in the season and we will be healthy and ready for a great season next year.” Throughout the season, the varsity football team held a record of 2-9. Senior Emilio Sanchez said, “It was a rough game, but a great time on the road with my teammates. It was fun traveling with those guys, especially when we went to Cracker Barrel, and that’s the kind of memories I’ll remember most.”
everythinglubbock.com
Red Raider fans braving the wintry weather to win in Iowa
LUBBOCK, Texas — Temperatures won’t break 20 degrees in Ames when Texas Tech faces Iowa State this weekend, but that will not stop some dedicated fans from braving the wintry weather for a win. “Texas Tech graduates have that West Texas spirit. They don’t quit, they adapt,” Tech...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Former Aggies star Portilloz selected Region 2 Player of the Week
Former Choudrant standout and current South Arkansas Community College freshman forward Kylee Portilloz was selected as the women’s basketball NJCAA Division II Region 2 Player of the Week. During the past week, Portilloz averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds during a three-game stretch while setting the school record for...
Lubbock, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hawley High School football team will have a game with Panhandle High School on November 18, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
lincolnparishjournal.com
Furr’s development points to Creek success on the hardwood
Senior guard Allie Furr scored 32 points in just two and a half quarters of action to lead Cedar Creek to a 71-16 win over Glenbrook in the season opener for the Lady Cougars. However, it wasn’t Furr’s point production that pleased head coach Gene Vandenlangenberg the most.
levellandnews.net
Anton community mourns loss of Head Coach Matthew Hoover
The Anton community is mourning the loss of Anton Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover. Hoover, 38, was found unresponsive in his Anton home Saturday. Anton ISD Superintendent John York issued a statement following the announcement of Coach Hoover’s passing. “It is with great sadness that I...
Comments / 0