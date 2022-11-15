ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA Awards 7 Grants to RI Organizations—Total More Than $190,000

EPA New England’s Healthy Communities grant program announced the award to Rhode Island- $191,335 total funding. - Center of EcoTechnology- $40,000- Sustaining Wasted Food Solutions for Providence County: This project will reduce the quantity of wasted food entering the municipal solid waste stream by working with target entities, including K–12 schools, event venues, healthcare facilities, colleges/universities, hospitality facilities, and food rescue and donation organizations.
