Creek drops hoops games to Sterlington
Cedar Creek dropped both the boys and girls varsity games Thursday night, falling to Sterlington at the Brickhouse. Cedar Creek struggled offensively in its season opener, netting only 27 points — including only seven after halftime in the 68-27 loss to Sterlington. Parks McConnell led Creek with 8 points...
Both Ruston soccer teams lose close matches
Ruston High’s boys and girls soccer teams lost both their matches Thursday night by one goal each: the boys 1-0 to West Monroe, and the girls 2-1 to Haughton on the road. The Lady Bearcats trailed 2-0 at the half but were able to cut into the lead with an 18-yard strike from sophomore forward Mia Tapia with an assist from sophomore midfielder McKenzie Oakley.
Ruston volleyball season recap: Another step forward
Ruston High School volleyball coach Lucie Hunt knew last season that something special was happening right in front of her eyes. A program that is growing into a North Louisiana powerhouse (and likely, soon, the entire state) felt that tectonic shift in a home playoff matchup against St. Amant in the first round of the postseason.
GSU volleyball earns highest seed in SWAC Tourney since 2009
The Grambling State University volleyball team will enter this weekend’s Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) volleyball tournament as the No. 3 seed as the Lady Tigers will meet sixth-seeded Bethune-Cookman at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the quarterfinal round, hosted by Texas Southern, at the H&PE Arena. Grambling State, with...
Ruston and Ouachita square off again with quarterfinals trip at stake
It’s a familiar foe for the Ruston Bearcats in the second round of the 2022 LHSAA Non-Select Division I playoff bracket as the Ouachita Lions come to James Field at “Hoss” Garrett Stadium with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line in a win-or-go-home scenario for both teams.
Furr’s development points to Creek success on the hardwood
Senior guard Allie Furr scored 32 points in just two and a half quarters of action to lead Cedar Creek to a 71-16 win over Glenbrook in the season opener for the Lady Cougars. However, it wasn’t Furr’s point production that pleased head coach Gene Vandenlangenberg the most.
Former Creek star paces ULM in win
Former Cedar Creek star and current ULM guard Sarah Adams scored a team-high 11 points — all coming in the fourth quarter — to pace the Warhawks to a 103-28 win over Centenary Tuesday. Adams hit 4-of-5 field goals, including 2-of-2 from the three-point line, and 1-of-2 free...
Dogs fall late in Cajundome shootout
Louisiana Tech had the lead for the majority of the game, but UL-Lafayette made a furious rally late in the second half to come away with the 94-88 win on Thursday night inside the Cajundome. “Our offense was good all night,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “And I thought...
Ruston fends off late surge from Airline in boys’ hoops
Ruston High boys basketball team (2-0) took a 61-50 win over the Airline Vikings Thursday night in the second straight home game for the Bearcats. Ruston dominated for nearly three-and-a-half quarters with a higher sense of intensity before Airline began to chip into the lead in the fourth quarter. “Parts...
Former Aggies star Portilloz selected Region 2 Player of the Week
Former Choudrant standout and current South Arkansas Community College freshman forward Kylee Portilloz was selected as the women’s basketball NJCAA Division II Region 2 Player of the Week. During the past week, Portilloz averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds during a three-game stretch while setting the school record for...
Remembering Anne Goyne Mitchell Calhoun
Anne Goyne Mitchell Calhoun, 98, died peacefully at home on November 13, 2022, surrounded by her family and loving caregivers. Known as “Mima” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Anne was born on February 4, 1924, in Ruston, Louisiana to Charles Covington Goyne and Anniebel Taylor Goyne. She grew up there with her parents and older sister, Jane. Her father was Mayor of Ruston from 1927-1941 until his death, when Anne was just 17.
CHS, AEP lead way in strong performance for parish schools
Students always want to make the best grades they can in school and continue making progress. The same goes for schools themselves. Lincoln Parish schools made the grade as the top district in northeast Louisiana with a score of 89.3 according to the Louisiana Department of Education’s performance scores and letter grades for the state’s school systems over the past year.
Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
TOP DOG Idea Pitch winners announced
Collapsible Bicycle Backpack, an idea from Mechanical Engineering student Ethan Fitzgerald and Architecture student Cortland Townsend won first place and a $500 prize in the 2022 TOP DOG Idea Pitch contest. The event, sponsored by the Innovation Enterprise at Louisiana Tech University, teams delivered five-minute pitches about their ideas for...
Odds and ends from around the parish
Holiday events are filling the calendar, creating plenty of options to fellowship, shop, and enjoy the season. Downtown Ruston’s Holiday Open House is slated for today from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participating businesses include Ruston Golf Company, Boutique Barr, Park Haus, The Fashion of Ruston, David Hedgepeth Interiors, Embellishments,...
Remembering James E. Broughton
James E. Broughton, age 70 of Ruston, will have a private graveside service. He was born in Homer, LA on January 19, 1952 to Cecil Shelby Broughton and Lennie Gay Broughton. He passed away November 10, 2022 in Ruston, LA. James was an Orkin exterminator for 30 years, where he retired. He also demolished houses and worked in property management. The majority of his recent years were spent repairing and selling used appliances. He enjoyed having estate sales.
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
KSLA
3rd grader at Red River Elementary sings stunning rendition of National Anthem for Veterans Day
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - An 3rd grade student at an elementary school in Red River Parish stunned crowds on Veterans Day with his performance of the National Anthem. Zander Smith, 8, performed in front of crowds at his school, Red River Elementary School, for a special Veterans Day program. The 3rd grader sang the National Anthem... and the crowd went wild!
Car and motorcycle crash takes place in West Monroe; Arkansas Road experiencing traffic
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, West Monroe Police reported that an accident took place that involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, the accident occurred on 1600 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. The eastbound of Arkansas Road is closed with only the westbound open.
Green Clinic adds Dr. McLean to ENT Department
Green Clinic Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Robert McLean, board-certified Otolaryngologist, to its ENT Department. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McLean to Green Clinic,” said Chris Stegall, Green Clinic CEO. “Dr. McLean is a standout ENT who brings an impressive level of expertise to our clinic. We are confident that his skill set is going to help fill a major medical need in our community.”
