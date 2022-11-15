ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

GoLocalProv

Charges and Countercharges Levied Over Charter School Expansion

State Representative Joshua J. Giraldo this week issued a scathing statement critical of the Cumberland Town Planning Board and Cumberland Town Solicitor for what he said was "disenfranchising families from attending and participating in a public meeting" -- and the Town Solicitor has fired back. Following a planning board meeting...
CUMBERLAND, RI
GoLocalProv

Former VA Employee in Providence Charged With Threatening Federal Official

A former employee of the Department of Veteran Affairs, Veteran Benefits Administration Regional Office (VARO) in Providence has been charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with retaliating against a federal official by threatening, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging documents that Andrew...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 18, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes military veterans cool, soccer cool, Xay cool, and more. It is November -- what's hot is cool. Now, we are expanding the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Joann “Joan” (Prando) Beaumier of Charlestown Dies at 82

Joann "Joan" (Prando) Beaumier, 82, of Charlestown, RI passed away on Thursday, November 17th with family by her side. She was the wife of the late Donald Beaumier. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Cesare and Hilda Prando. For 20 years, she enjoyed spending winters in...
CHARLESTOWN, RI

