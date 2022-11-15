Read full article on original website
Florida windstorm insurance
Written by Mary Van Keuren – Edited by Maggie Kempken – 6 minute read. The top cause of homeowners insurance losses in the U.S. is wind and hail, which accounted for 45.5 percent of the claims made in 2020, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). In Florida, most homeowners are aware of the dangers of wind damage, especially those who live near the coast and are subject to hurricanes and tropical storms. Although homeowners insurance policies cover wind damage, it may require a separate deductible for damage caused by named storms determined by the National Weather Service.
The Rain Comes To Florida Sunday
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Giving thanks and generosity
As the state enters the Thanksgiving season, First Lady Casey DeSantis is showing her appreciation for those boosting community service and assistance for Florida’s seniors. DeSantis launched the Hope Florida Hero Program in August. DeSantis announced this week that the initiative, implemented by the Department of Elder Affairs in August prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall, received a $400,000 check from the WellMed Charitable Foundation.
Sun And Clouds Today, Rain Moves Into Florida
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will be breezy and cloudy with periods of showers. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Look for minor flooding at high tides in low-lying areas along the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.
A Taste Of Autumn Today But Rainy Days Ahead For Florida
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring plenty of clouds to the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast. Showers will be around much of the day in the east coast metro area and mostly in the evening along the Gulf coast as a front stalls out over our area. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches this weekend. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.18.22
As Thanksgiving approaches, we ask our loyal Sunburn fans — particularly those in The Process — to let us know what you’re grateful for this year. We will publish the comments in our Tuesday edition — the last one for the holiday week. Please send your emails to Peter@FloridaPolitics.com.
