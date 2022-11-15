ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie County, KY

wymt.com

Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line

PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Threat reported at Magoffin County High School

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County High School says it received a report that a student had made a threatening statement. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, school leaders say the student involved will not be allowed on school property until an investigation is complete. The school district reacted...
wymt.com

BOP meets with community members and local leaders in Letcher County, gathers feedback for proposed federal correctional facility

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) held a public scoping meeting at the Letcher County Central High School cafeteria on Thursday evening to gather comments regarding the proposed building of a federal correctional facility in Letcher County. “The public scoping meeting allows the public to...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege. “I guess this is just a culmination of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Boone’s Ridge offers potential economic growth in EKY

MIRACLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Boone’s Ridge was created with a mission of bringing economic growth to the region, and the construction is looking more promising each day. “This is gonna be one of the biggest tourist attractions in the state, one of the biggest in the region, capitalizing on the beauty, the wildlife and the history and culture of this area,” Appalachian Wildlife Foundation President David Ledford said.
MIRACLE, KY
wymt.com

Body found in Clay County identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Bluegrass Care Navigators expands in Big Sandy region

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bluegrass Care Navigators designated its seventh regional office in the commonwealth to people in Pike, Magoffin and Floyd Counties. Those with the organization said the new office will give them opportunities to partner with healthcare organizations in the community and connect patients with needed at-home care.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KY 4-H aims to create changemakers through 33rd Annual Issues Conference

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - High schoolers from across the state gathered this week in London to come up with solutions to problems their communities may be facing. “Their purpose here is to identify issues in their community, how to create a plan of action for their local community and how to implement and then evaluate and sustain those programs,” said Charles Stamper, Extension Special Projects Coordinator for the KY 4-H Development Program.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

LCCHS dance team wins regional competition despite recent flood

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Central High School dance team brought home the first-place regional title. Even though the late July flooding devasted their community, LCDC stayed strong. Three team members lost their home. The team also lost uniforms, poms and other gear. “We lost all of...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Investigators Releasing Information About Fatal Plane Crash in Harlan County

Federal investigators are releasing information concerning the deadly plane crash that happened in Harlan County November 3rd, near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. A man originally from Middlesboro, 55 year old Dr. David Sanford was killed in the crash. Sanford was living in Knoxville. He was the only person on the plane during the crash.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Officials give update on Pikeville broadband project

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Pikeville gave an update on the construction of a new fiber broadband network. Intermountain Cable/Gearheart Fiber partnered with the city to build the network, which will offer speeds up to 1 Gigabit and next-generation Wi-Fi. “The City of Pikeville is excited...
PIKEVILLE, KY
The Hazard Herald

Jett to retire Dec. 31; agreement approved in split vote

Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett will end his contract early and retire Dec. 31, after the Perry County BOE approved an agreement Nov. 15. The agreement, which allows Jett out of a four-year contract approved in March of 2021, was not unanimously approved, however, with some board members questioning the cost.

