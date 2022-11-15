Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line
PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
Magoffin superintendent delivers gift cards to bus crash victims
Magoffin Superintendent Chris Meadows went to visit the seven individuals still hospitalized after the Monday wreck.
wymt.com
More than $80,000 in supplies delivered to EKY non-profit for flood relief
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than three months after historic flooding rocked the region, many people are still trying to find their footing. “These people here, some of them lost everything. Ain’t got nothing,” Stanley Williams said. To help lift some of that burden before the holiday...
WKYT 27
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County High School says it received a report that a student had made a threatening statement. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, school leaders say the student involved will not be allowed on school property until an investigation is complete. The school district reacted...
wymt.com
BOP meets with community members and local leaders in Letcher County, gathers feedback for proposed federal correctional facility
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) held a public scoping meeting at the Letcher County Central High School cafeteria on Thursday evening to gather comments regarding the proposed building of a federal correctional facility in Letcher County. “The public scoping meeting allows the public to...
wymt.com
Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege. “I guess this is just a culmination of...
wymt.com
Boone’s Ridge offers potential economic growth in EKY
MIRACLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Boone’s Ridge was created with a mission of bringing economic growth to the region, and the construction is looking more promising each day. “This is gonna be one of the biggest tourist attractions in the state, one of the biggest in the region, capitalizing on the beauty, the wildlife and the history and culture of this area,” Appalachian Wildlife Foundation President David Ledford said.
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
WKYT 27
First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
wymt.com
Bluegrass Care Navigators expands in Big Sandy region
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bluegrass Care Navigators designated its seventh regional office in the commonwealth to people in Pike, Magoffin and Floyd Counties. Those with the organization said the new office will give them opportunities to partner with healthcare organizations in the community and connect patients with needed at-home care.
wymt.com
KY 4-H aims to create changemakers through 33rd Annual Issues Conference
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - High schoolers from across the state gathered this week in London to come up with solutions to problems their communities may be facing. “Their purpose here is to identify issues in their community, how to create a plan of action for their local community and how to implement and then evaluate and sustain those programs,” said Charles Stamper, Extension Special Projects Coordinator for the KY 4-H Development Program.
wymt.com
LCCHS dance team wins regional competition despite recent flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Central High School dance team brought home the first-place regional title. Even though the late July flooding devasted their community, LCDC stayed strong. Three team members lost their home. The team also lost uniforms, poms and other gear. “We lost all of...
q95fm.net
Investigators Releasing Information About Fatal Plane Crash in Harlan County
Federal investigators are releasing information concerning the deadly plane crash that happened in Harlan County November 3rd, near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. A man originally from Middlesboro, 55 year old Dr. David Sanford was killed in the crash. Sanford was living in Knoxville. He was the only person on the plane during the crash.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
wymt.com
Officials give update on Pikeville broadband project
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Pikeville gave an update on the construction of a new fiber broadband network. Intermountain Cable/Gearheart Fiber partnered with the city to build the network, which will offer speeds up to 1 Gigabit and next-generation Wi-Fi. “The City of Pikeville is excited...
wymt.com
Final scores from region title games across the Commonwealth
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the final games from across the state. Newport Central Catholic 28, Kentucky Country Day 21.
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
Students, driver injured in Magoffin County bus crash
First responders are on the scene of a school bus crash in Magoffin County.
Jett to retire Dec. 31; agreement approved in split vote
Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett will end his contract early and retire Dec. 31, after the Perry County BOE approved an agreement Nov. 15. The agreement, which allows Jett out of a four-year contract approved in March of 2021, was not unanimously approved, however, with some board members questioning the cost.
School bus crash victims’ injuries included some critical patients, Kentucky officials said
A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes...
Comments / 0