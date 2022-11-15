Each night before we go to bed, we each says one thing that we are thankful for. It could be something really simple, like when my three year old gives thanks for having cookies after dinner or for going to the library that day. Some days it is something even bigger, like giving thanks for having a roof over our head. No matter what they choose that day, it is always up to them, and it helps them to realize that they have things that some other people may not.

2 DAYS AGO