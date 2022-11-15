Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
CRAFT: A Reason to Give Thanks
Each night before we go to bed, we each says one thing that we are thankful for. It could be something really simple, like when my three year old gives thanks for having cookies after dinner or for going to the library that day. Some days it is something even bigger, like giving thanks for having a roof over our head. No matter what they choose that day, it is always up to them, and it helps them to realize that they have things that some other people may not.
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
IS IT REALLY THANKSGIVING?
Colossians 3:15-17 “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.”
macaronikid.com
Do Not Miss These 10 November Events & Holidays
It is hard to believe November is here already! We are so close to the start of 2023 and all it has to offer. This is a month to give gratitude, vote, turn back the clocks and so much more. Here are 10 holidays and events you and your family can look forward to or recognize in November:
‘Tis not the season for a gift-buying frenzy
It’s getting to be that time of the year again. The time of mad spending and ignoring the real reason for the season. Why does it seem to come earlier and earlier every year? Does our economy really depend on how much we spend on Christmas gifts? It’s not even Thanksgiving yet and gift spending is already being pushed. I can understand outdoor displays being put up when the weather is easier to deal with, but turning them on before Thanksgiving is ridiculous. Advent is supposed to be a time of preparation, not of running around like a lemming buying things and putting yourself in debt.
Amid the bustle of the holiday season, take a minute to count your blessings | Opinion
As we get caught up in the mad hustle and bustle of the holiday season, I find myself slowing down, rather than rushing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bake up a sweet holiday treat
Entertaining is a big part of the holiday season. Calendars are packed this time of year with gatherings with friends, family and professional colleagues. Entertaining requires keeping plenty of refreshments on hand to ensure guests maintain their holiday spirit. Dessert is no stranger to the season, with office break rooms, dining tables and buffet stations brimming with sweet treats to tempt celebrants' palates. Everyone should have a go-to dessert to bring along to a holiday party or to offer guests when hosting their own function. Cookies are a standard due to their versatility and portability.
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
VIDEO: Beavers Look Weird Walking On Their Hind Legs!
VIDEO: Beavers Look Weird Walking On Their Hind Legs! Video Weird ...
Opinion: How to get to joy this holiday season
I don't know about you, but sometimes the call to holiday joy puts me in an uneasy place, writes Tess Taylor. But, she writes, these three books are actually about moving past what feels forced and fake towards what might feel genuine and alive, together.
My family is celebrating Christmas in November this year
My family is celebrating Christmas in November this year. Why, you may ask? Well, as a mother and woman, I am used to spreading myself thin to meet the various needs of those around me. My spouse, kids, parents, in-laws, siblings, teachers, employers—it’s alot. Like many other mothers, I have found myself pulled in so many directions every December for several years.
In-Laws Demanding To Keep Expensive Baptism Gifts Dragged: 'Madness'
Newsweek spoke to a psychotherapist about the viral Mumsnet post.
NOLA.com
After a stressful yearlong renovation post-Ida, a Luling home has a whole new soothing look
Lindy and Loyd Bourgeois were forced to gut 80% of their Luling home after Hurricane Ida, the Category 4 storm that devastated parts of southeastern Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021. But now, with a year of insurance battles, construction delays and product mishaps behind them, the house is rebuilt and...
booktrib.com
Stories for Kids with Wholesome Fun, Culture, Imagination and Learning
“Our mission is to make reading for kids a fun activity while teaching culture, inspiring love, and bringing families together through lively and colorful stories.”. That’s the mission of LeeBeau Publishing and its author LaShonda Stewart, creating stories for kids packed with wholesome fun, culture, imagination, and learning. The...
theseasonalhomestead.com
Gift Guide for the Beginner Gardener
Speaking from personal experience, sometimes it’s hard to know what gifts to get for your loved ones! I hope this gift guide for the beginning gardener in your life is helpful. I tried to keep the ideas simple and relatively inexpensive. All the links below are my personal favorites,...
Comments / 0