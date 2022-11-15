Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser

Read full article on original website
literock973.com
Dozens of donors raise over $30,000 for paralyzed Ithaca firefighter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Donations continue to pour in for the family of an Ithaca firefighter left paralyzed after a fall. Zack Weber fell 25 feet from a tree stand last Wednesday. He’s being treated for a spinal cord injury. His family set up an online fundraiser to help pay for growing medical expenses.
literock973.com
Tompkins County leaders working on Community Recovery Fund allocation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Over 200 groups and agencies applied for Tompkins County’s Community Recovery Fund. More than $6 million in grants comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. Tompkins County Legislator Dan Klein is overseeing the process. They received 211 applications, which means not everyone will get...
NewsChannel 36
4 bear cubs killed in New Jersey, Chemung Co. Sheriff: 'It's illegal in NYS'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A community in New Jersey is outraged over the recent killing of 4 bear cubs. The cubs and their mother were at a state park in New Jersey when this happened. I spoke to Sheriff Bill Schrom to find out if this is illegal in New York state and what charges could an individual face.
State Police at Endwell Find a Sad Story on “Inspection Sticker”
A brief tale of despair was scrawled on a fake vehicle inspection sticker discovered by state troopers based in Endwell. New York State Police posted a photo of the handwritten message on social media Wednesday. Inside the yellow block where official text normally would be found was a note in...
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
cnycentral.com
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Bob Joseph[/caption]Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you...
newyorkupstate.com
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
Social Services assesses Code Blue demand, staffing challenges ahead of winter
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—As the end of the year draws closer, the Tompkins County Legislature and other governments have begun to wrap up the seemingly never-ending to-do lists. While Tuesday’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting featured a lengthy discussion on the statewide Code Blue homeless shelter policy and the strain that...
Keep a piece of history from the old IBM Country Club
On Thursday, The Agency and LeChase Construction will be hosting a "Get-A-Brick" day for those who would like to keep a piece of the Crocker Homestead at the Old IBM Country Club.
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
literock973.com
Marijuana dispensary might open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new marijuana shop could be coming to Ithaca. Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe says it would be located on the Commons. He says state officials are considering a license for the site. It would be designated as a conditional adult use retail...
ithaca.com
Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York
The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
literock973.com
Body discovered in Waverly park identified
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities have identified the body of a deceased man discovered in Tioga County. Waverly Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Waverly Glen Park on November 10th. Officials say the car had been there 4 days. 30-year-old Thomas Bellows Junior was discovered by a drone later that afternoon. No foul play has been indicated in the investigation following his death. The Waverly Police Department is awaiting autopsy results.
Owego man injured by accidental gun shot
Yesterday, at around 7:50 p.m., the Owego Police Department responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street to attend to a gun shot victim.
Byrne Dairy Opens in Endwell, Town of Chenango Store Receives OK
Broome County's second Byrne Dairy & Deli store has opened as the Syracuse-based company continues its aggressive expansion plan in the Binghamton area. The new store at 3100 Watson Boulevard in Endwell started operations at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The site was acquired for the Byrne Dairy store from Thomas Mazzanoble...
literock973.com
Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
literock973.com
Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
