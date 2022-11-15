ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser

By R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg get nods for Songwriters Hall
 3 days ago
Dozens of donors raise over $30,000 for paralyzed Ithaca firefighter

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Donations continue to pour in for the family of an Ithaca firefighter left paralyzed after a fall. Zack Weber fell 25 feet from a tree stand last Wednesday. He’s being treated for a spinal cord injury. His family set up an online fundraiser to help pay for growing medical expenses.
ITHACA, NY
Tompkins County leaders working on Community Recovery Fund allocation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Over 200 groups and agencies applied for Tompkins County’s Community Recovery Fund. More than $6 million in grants comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. Tompkins County Legislator Dan Klein is overseeing the process. They received 211 applications, which means not everyone will get...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
SYRACUSE, NY
Marijuana dispensary might open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new marijuana shop could be coming to Ithaca. Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe says it would be located on the Commons. He says state officials are considering a license for the site. It would be designated as a conditional adult use retail...
ITHACA, NY
Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York

The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
ITHACA, NY
Body discovered in Waverly park identified

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities have identified the body of a deceased man discovered in Tioga County. Waverly Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Waverly Glen Park on November 10th. Officials say the car had been there 4 days. 30-year-old Thomas Bellows Junior was discovered by a drone later that afternoon. No foul play has been indicated in the investigation following his death. The Waverly Police Department is awaiting autopsy results.
WAVERLY, NY
Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
CORTLAND, NY
Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
OWEGO, NY

