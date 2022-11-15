Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Syracuse basketball bounces back from first loss with win over Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange rebounded from a home loss to Colgate earlier in the week and handed the Northeastern Huskies a 76-48 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Syracuse rode the scoring of its three most consistent offensive threats in the win over Northeastern. Syracuse...
Judah, Joe, Jesse: The three Js lead Syracuse over Northeastern (Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Northeastern met Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange, days away from its loss to Colgate, hoped to add a digit in the win column before hitting the road next week for the Empire Classic in Brooklyn.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 76-48 victory against Northeastern on Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Northeastern_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Judah, Joe, Jesse: The...
Syracuse football box score at Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Sam...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance at Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile device, click here.
Wake Forest, behind 35-straight points, sends Syracuse to its 5th-straight loss (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Wake Forest...
Syracuse football missing 3 starting offensive linemen at Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football’s offensive line problems only look to be worse this week. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron, left guard Kalan Ellis and right guard Chris Bleich will not play Saturday. The former two did not travel to North Carolina for SU’s 8 p.m. game against Wake Forest. Bleich did but is unavailable, per SU radio host Matt Park.
Syracuse Crunch defeat Senators, 5-4 for 1,000th franchise win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 5-4, tonight at CAA Arena to earn the 1,000th win in franchise history. Tonight’s victory also marks the 300th AHL win for Head Coach Ben Groulx. The Crunch are now on a four-game winning streak and move to 6-6-1-2 and 2-0-0-0 in the six-game season series against Belleville.
Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern undergoes a second time change
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern on Saturday has undergone a second time change. The two teams are now scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome. The reason for this change is to accommodate the ACC Network’s coverage of...
November Blues: Syracuse football loses to Wake Forest (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — November is usually a time for all to express thanks, but it continues to be a thankless month for the Syracuse University football team. The Orange lost its fifth-straight game to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 45-35 on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, extending a November losing streak to nine games that dates back to the 2019 season.
Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
How to stream Syracuse soccer vs. Pennsylvania: NCAA Championship 2nd round
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team makes its NCAA Championship tournament debut in the 2nd round against the Pennsylvania Quakers at the SU Soccer Stadium on Sunday, November 20 (11/20/2022). The game is at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus. It will not air...
Judah Mintz played his most complete game yet: ‘He’s just scratching the surface’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Each game, Judah Mintz learns a little something. How college defenses shift. Where to best deliver his teammates the ball.
Costly turnovers end West Genesee’s season in regional round loss to Union-Endicott (58 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — The West Genesee football team’s magical run ends in the state regional round with a 42-7 loss to Section IV’s Union-Endicott on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Wildcats upset second-seeded Whitesboro and top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius in back-to-back weeks to win the Section...
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
Homer’s season ends in Class B football regional round for 2nd straight season
Cicero, N.Y. — Homer’s football season ends with a loss in the regional round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Trojans suffered a 53-8 setback to Maine-Endwell on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Mikel Jones injury update: Dino Babers talks linebacker’s status, impact on Orange defense
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football played most of its fifth loss of the season without its star linebacker Mikel Jones, the “heartbeat” of the team. Jones left the game midway through the first quarter with a lower-leg injury. He had to be helped off the field and was in and out of the sideline medical tent for the remainder of the half.
Westhill, Living Word Academy fall just short of girls volleyball state title games
Both Westhill and Living Word Academy were a day away from getting a shot at a girls volleyball state title. The Warriors fell in Class B pool play and the Lions didn’t survive the Class D pool during Saturday’s New York State Championship Tournament at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
What made Syracuse’s offense look so different at Wake Forest? Some new faces and Garrett Shrader’s glove
Winston-Salem, N.C. — The Syracuse football offense was like a used car against Wake Forest on Saturday. There was wear-and-tear on the inside and out. Some of its parts had been replaced. Every once in a while the gas pedal got stuck on the floor mat.
Our 11 favorite photos from Section III winter sports media day: Which teams had the most fun?
Cicero, N.Y. -- Hundreds of Section III athletes mixed and mingled at syracuse.com’s high school media days last week at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Players posed for serious shots and hammed it up for our photographers. Here’s a rundown of some of the best goofing-around pictures:. >> More...
