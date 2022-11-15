ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Oregon volleyball wins tenth straight match, defeats UCLA

The Oregon volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit against UCLA to win a five-set battle 3-2 Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 19 kills, while freshman Mimi Colyer had 17 kills. #12 Oregon has now won ten in a row, they’ll look to...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon Men's Basketball: Ducks host top five opponent Sunday

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon wide receiver stirs controversy over 'injury' during UW game

EUGENE, Ore. — On Oregon's final drive in their game last week against Washington, Ducks wide receiver Kris Hutson caught a 12-yard pass from Bo Nix with six seconds remaining. After getting off the ground, all of a sudden Hutson fell back down, which raised eyebrows, leading many to...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Triangle Lake comes up short in state football title game

BEND, Ore. — History was made in Bend Saturday with the inaugural OSAA 1A-6 Player State Championship game at Caldera High School. The Triangle Lake Lakers were seeking their first solo state title in school history, but came up short at the hands of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, losing 32-13. The Rattlers...
BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon State takes down Eastern Washington, keeping their win streak

On Thursday Oregon State faced Eastern Washington, trying to keep that pre-season win streak alive. Jamie Loera, the former Sun Devil, popped off scoring 18 points. But Talia von Oelhoffen also came up big for the Beavers; draining threes to add to Oregon State's lead in the third quarter. She's...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards acquired by King Estate

EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Law enforcement 'elves' sought for Roseburg's Shop with a Cop

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police are seeking law enforcement volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said in a news release.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg city offices to close for Thanksgiving

ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Roseburg announced that its buildings will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Egan Warming Centers activated for Thursday and Friday night

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center is activated for Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18. They say they are on standby to activate for Saturday night. Egan Warming Center sites that are open Thursday night:. Trinity United Methodist Church. OPENS AT 7PM, site is accessible, pets...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
WEST LINN, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene 4J, classified employee union finalize contract

The Eugene School District 4J and the union for its classified employees union finalized a new three year contract Wednesday night that will raise the minimum wage to $18, increase paid time off and provide better insurance contributions, the District announced Wednesday. 94 percent of union members voted in favor...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield History Museum invites Asian community to share their stories

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene community members hold rally in support of Iranian protestors

EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday morning, members of the local Persian community held a rally in support of protestors in Iran. Following the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September, protests erupted across Iran, calling for an end to the current regime. In recent weeks, those protests have escalated as more...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Letter carriers are coming to your neighborhood Saturday, not just to deliver mail, but to pick up nonperishable food donations. Those donations will go to Food For Lane County. Food bank officials say it's the easiest food drive to participate in, because it can be...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Egan Warming Center opens Friday night; still in need of volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center will open four sites Friday night as our area continues to see record or near-record lows. In an email to volunteers, the organization applauded the efforts of those who have staffed the shelters so far, but the group is small and getting tired after a long stretch of below freezing nights.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane Transit District announce no Thanksgiving Day bus service

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District announced in a press release that there will be no bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. LTD administrative offices and their customer service center will also be closed in observance of the holiday. For the Friday following Thanksgiving, LTD's...
nbc16.com

Roseburg firefighters prevent residential structure fire from spreading

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Thursday morning, November 17, around 11:59 a.m. the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 827 NE Garden Valley Boulevard. The initial call reported that smoke was showing from the house and it was unknown if anyone was inside. According to officials, when...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy