Oregon volleyball wins tenth straight match, defeats UCLA
The Oregon volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit against UCLA to win a five-set battle 3-2 Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 19 kills, while freshman Mimi Colyer had 17 kills. #12 Oregon has now won ten in a row, they’ll look to...
Oregon Men's Basketball: Ducks host top five opponent Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but...
Oregon wide receiver stirs controversy over 'injury' during UW game
EUGENE, Ore. — On Oregon's final drive in their game last week against Washington, Ducks wide receiver Kris Hutson caught a 12-yard pass from Bo Nix with six seconds remaining. After getting off the ground, all of a sudden Hutson fell back down, which raised eyebrows, leading many to...
Triangle Lake comes up short in state football title game
BEND, Ore. — History was made in Bend Saturday with the inaugural OSAA 1A-6 Player State Championship game at Caldera High School. The Triangle Lake Lakers were seeking their first solo state title in school history, but came up short at the hands of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, losing 32-13. The Rattlers...
Springfield H.S. band holds fundraiser playing college rivalry fight songs ahead of game
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield High School band is back this year with one of their favorite fundraising events. On November 23, ahead of the rivalry game between Oregon and Oregon State, the band is making themselves available to travel around town and play "friendly" or "unfriendly" fight songs for a $50 fee.
Oregon State takes down Eastern Washington, keeping their win streak
On Thursday Oregon State faced Eastern Washington, trying to keep that pre-season win streak alive. Jamie Loera, the former Sun Devil, popped off scoring 18 points. But Talia von Oelhoffen also came up big for the Beavers; draining threes to add to Oregon State's lead in the third quarter. She's...
Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards acquired by King Estate
EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
Law enforcement 'elves' sought for Roseburg's Shop with a Cop
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police are seeking law enforcement volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said in a news release.
Roseburg city offices to close for Thanksgiving
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Roseburg announced that its buildings will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the...
Egan Warming Centers activated for Thursday and Friday night
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center is activated for Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18. They say they are on standby to activate for Saturday night. Egan Warming Center sites that are open Thursday night:. Trinity United Methodist Church. OPENS AT 7PM, site is accessible, pets...
Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
Eugene 4J, classified employee union finalize contract
The Eugene School District 4J and the union for its classified employees union finalized a new three year contract Wednesday night that will raise the minimum wage to $18, increase paid time off and provide better insurance contributions, the District announced Wednesday. 94 percent of union members voted in favor...
Springfield History Museum invites Asian community to share their stories
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
Eugene community members hold rally in support of Iranian protestors
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday morning, members of the local Persian community held a rally in support of protestors in Iran. Following the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September, protests erupted across Iran, calling for an end to the current regime. In recent weeks, those protests have escalated as more...
Lane County letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Letter carriers are coming to your neighborhood Saturday, not just to deliver mail, but to pick up nonperishable food donations. Those donations will go to Food For Lane County. Food bank officials say it's the easiest food drive to participate in, because it can be...
Egan Warming Center opens Friday night; still in need of volunteers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center will open four sites Friday night as our area continues to see record or near-record lows. In an email to volunteers, the organization applauded the efforts of those who have staffed the shelters so far, but the group is small and getting tired after a long stretch of below freezing nights.
Lane Transit District announce no Thanksgiving Day bus service
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District announced in a press release that there will be no bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. LTD administrative offices and their customer service center will also be closed in observance of the holiday. For the Friday following Thanksgiving, LTD's...
Roseburg firefighters prevent residential structure fire from spreading
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Thursday morning, November 17, around 11:59 a.m. the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 827 NE Garden Valley Boulevard. The initial call reported that smoke was showing from the house and it was unknown if anyone was inside. According to officials, when...
DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
