Collinsville, IL

IDOT deals with snow and winter weather

By Reggie Lee, Laura Simon
FOX 2
 5 days ago

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A storm is coming on the heels of some surprise snow for parts of the metro east this weekend.

The roads are wet and a little slippery in Collinsville, outside IDOT District 8, as the mix of mist and flurries made streetlights a little hard to see. A FOX 2 worker drove in from Waterloo, where they got about seven inches of snow on Saturday.

Joe Monroe is IDOT’s operations engineer for the metro east. He had crews out working throughout the day Monday as they pre-treated areas that didn’t see a lot of precipitation over the weekend. They mainly focused on critical spots like bridges and overpasses. Those typically freeze first and leads to issues like we saw over the weekend like slide offs and pile up crashes.

Crews also put a layer of brine down on areas that saw winter weather. Illinois locals in O’Fallon, Mascoutah, Waterloo, Freeburg, and Belleville saw snow on Saturday.

Monroe told us that snow has actually helped them get ahead of Tuesday morning’s potentially messy commute.

Top story: Anti-smash windows astound St. Louis businessowners

Like MoDOT, IDOT is dealing with worker shortages. However, they sent their crews home around 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday night. The organizations do have the ability to overlap their night and day crews during the morning rush to get them ahead of any potential issues for morning commutes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

FOX 2

FOX 2

