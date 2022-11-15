Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Man accused of stealing $25K in materials from business pled guilty to charges
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of materials from an area business pled guilty to simple burglary. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into $25,000 in materials stolen from a business on July 1, 2021. Investigators soon learned that the suspects stole from the same business five different times.
wbrz.com
Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high schooler dead
GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in the shooting death of a high school senior outside a Gonzales gas station last week. According to the Gonzales Police Department, Jamal "Mal" Holloway is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. The shooting happened Nov. 11 just outside the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.
brproud.com
Woman wanted by Baton Rouge Police for felony theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities are searching for Destinee Mena and are asking for the public’s help locating her. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the 25-year-old woman is wanted for felony theft and refund or access device application. Mena is believed to be connected with...
brproud.com
St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to keep their vehicles locked after five overnight car burglaries were reported earlier this week. The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going...
brproud.com
LPSO looking for trio who allegedly took a hoverboard from Academy Sports
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a recent theft that took place at Academy Sports. Do you recognize any of the three suspects in the attached picture?. The suspects are accused of stealing a hoverboard on...
WWL-TV
Man shot by police outside Superdome murdered his family in 1990
NEW ORLEANS — The man who caused a disturbance outside the Superdome on Tuesday morning after wielding a knife and subsequently being shot in the arm by an NOPD officer has a crime history that includes murdering his family more than three decades ago. Our partners at NOLA.com are...
Man wounded in shooting on Crowder Blvd., NOPD
At about 11:13 a.m., officer responded to the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash, at least two dead
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on LA 16 at Vincent Road early Saturday morning
JPSO: Suspect in morning homicide under arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
brproud.com
Impairment suspected in fatal crash in St. Tammany Parish
MADIONSVILE, La. (WGNO) — A Covington native was killed in fatal crash on LA Hwy 22, according to state police. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 18th) Louisiana State Troopers arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish.
houmatimes.com
TPSO seeks assistance with 2020 homicide in Thibodaux
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide, that occurred in Thibodaux. On October 31, 2020, shortly before 11:45pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to Cortez Street in reference to reports of gunfire in the area. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, a vehicle was discovered crashed into a ditch, which contained a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Jardney Bell, 30, of Thibodaux, who was transported to an out of area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives continued their investigation, and on November 6, 2020, learned that Jardney Bell was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained during the incident.
wbrz.com
After repeated break-ins, storage business silent despite complaints from customers
BATON ROUGE - A CubeSmart storage facility that was burglarized last month has been revisited by thieves multiple times. The place is an absolute mess. It's like a bomb went off, and an explosion of people's belongings are scattered in the aisles, left behind. "It looks like a junkyard. Like...
wbrz.com
Man found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the unidentified man's body was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. No more...
houmatimes.com
Missing Honduran teen last seen in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Honduran immigrant that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez, 17, went missing from an address in the 3500 block of Friendswood Drive in Houma. On August 23, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, the...
WAFB.com
Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested
The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
brproud.com
Target practice shooting turns into fatal juvenile shooting, officials say
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Friday evening. According to PCSO, a 13-year-old boy was shot on Friday evening, while individuals were target practicing. “I have taught gun safety to the youth in our parish for most of...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
wbrz.com
Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
brproud.com
1 shot on Prescott Road Thursday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to shots fired on Prescott Road. According to the police, officers were called to the 5800 block of Prescott Road regarding a reported shooting Thursday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital, according to Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.
wbrz.com
Two killed in Denham Springs car accident early Saturday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning when their vehicle went off the road, hit a telephone pole and caught on fire. According to State Police, 52-year-old Jerome Johnson was driving 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter down LA-16 near Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. when the accident happened.
