Lissa Man
2d ago
So. In American we can skip a race or a ballot issue if we want. I’d rather let people who care decide. If I am unfamiliar with a name and I hate the other it’s a skip vote. Let the people informed make the decision.
Tim. Bennett
2d ago
I've done that my entire life.....if I don't think either candidate was any good I will leave it blank.
Roger Cruser
2d ago
When we skip voting all we are doing is allowing the lesser candidate to win. If you don’t like a candidate, better to vote for the opponent than skip and allow the candidate you don’t like to advance one vote.
Ohio GOP aims to change voting laws during lameduck session
Ohio's elections chief on Thursday championed a lameduck push to require a supermajority of voters in order to pass certain constitutional amendments
Secretary of State Frank LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next May, Ohio voters could be asked to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to become law. A state constitutional amendment announced by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) on Thursday would raise the bar for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to pass from a […]
Ohio Republican candidates have spent $28.8 million more than Democrats
In Ohio, state-level candidates have spent $73.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 19, 2022. Democratic candidates have spent $21.3 million and Republican candidates have spent $50.5 million. Top 10 Democratic candidates, by expenditures (1/1/2021 – 10/19/2022) In the 2022 election cycle, 236 state-level Democrats have filed campaign...
How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws
State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans' ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite.
Despite Republicans’ ability to control all aspects of Ohio legislating, Ohioans will be watching
According to Thomas Suddes’ column of Nov. 13, “Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under,” Republicans in the Ohio legislature now have a veto-proof majority and a supermajority in both the House and Senate. This means they can write or change laws, override vetoes from Gov. Mike DeWine, or declare any bill an “emergency measure” without any votes from the Democratic minority. In other words, they are firmly in charge; but Ohioans will have the opportunity to chart their progress and attentiveness to the will of the people of Ohio over the next several years.
wvxu.org
Analysis: Ohio GOP launches a power grab over public education. They're likely to succeed
Do you know what one-party control of government in Ohio really means?. If the Republicans' veto-proof super-majority in the Ohio General Assembly sees any corner of state or local government that does not totally align with their view of the world, they will step in and crush it. They will steamroll over it and make it disappear.
Ohio lawmakers again eye sweeping changes to elections law, including ending unsolicited absentee ballot applications
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Republican-sponsored bill that would overhaul Ohio’s election laws is showing signs of life after lying dormant for more than a year. On Thursday, a House committee approved a long list of changes to House Bill 294, including no longer allowing the Ohio secretary of state and local governments to send unsolicited absentee ballot applications or prepay postage for voters to mail back applications or ballots.
13abc.com
Ohio Republicans bring back push to change election laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans are reviving efforts to overhaul a series of election laws in bills that address drop boxes, voter ID, early voting hours and absentee ballot deadlines. House Republicans rolled out a series of changes to House Bill 294 this week ahead of a committee hearing...
flyernews.com
Ohio stays red in statewide elections, national “red wave” falls short
Pictured is the Ohio flag. Photo courtesy of Flickr. Republicans solidified Ohio as a red state, but the expected “red wave” didn’t sweep the midterms as many anticipated. Former Dayton Mayor and University of Dayton alumni Nan Whaley took on incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine. She lost...
Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints
In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Dolan described the changes as a way […] The post Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
State Rep. Derek Merrin set to become next Ohio House speaker after GOP vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio—State Rep. Derek Merrin, a Lucas County Republican, will be named the next Ohio House speaker after his fellow House Republicans picked him over two rivals, according to several people in the room for the vote. Merrin, a 36-year-old Realtor and real estate investor, was voted the House...
Storming Capitol was 'really stupid,' Oath Keeper testifies
Oath Keeper says she got swept up in what seemed to be a "very American moment" when storming the Capitol
Ohio bill would endanger trans youth says ‘Jeopardy!’ champ
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse. The bill would ban the use […]
Ohio teachers pension board member to ask for return of $10 million in bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new member of the State Teachers Retirement System board is demanding the return of $10 million in bonuses that he said were improperly awarded to STRS staff members. The bonuses were given in August to dozens of STRS investors even though, at that time, the retirement system was reporting annual […]
Oath Keeper from Champaign County tells jury her decision to storm U.S. Capitol was ‘really stupid’
WASHINGTON — A former Ohio bar owner from Champaign County who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group told jurors Wednesday her decision was “really stupid,” saying she got swept up in what seemed to be a “very American moment.”
spectrumnews1.com
Polls vs. election results: How accurate were they in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For years, universities and organizations have used responses to polls to predict how elections will pan out. But how did those poll results compare to election night wins?. In the Spectrum News/Siena College poll, the data shows participant’s responses were mostly similar to how people voted...
csuohio.edu
Former Ohio Senate, House Member Sandra R. Williams is Fall 2022 Commencement Speaker
CLEVELAND (November 13, 2022)—Former member of the Ohio Senate and the Ohio House of Representatives Sandra R. Williams will serve as Keynote Speaker at the Fall 2022 Commencement exercises at Cleveland State University at the Wolstein Center on the CSU campus Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m. Williams, who...
Larry Householder wants incriminating evidence excluded rom his bribery trial -- because it is incriminating! Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s attorneys are asking a judge to bar a whole bunch of evidence from his federal corruption trial because, well, it might be incriminating. We’re talking about the audacity of Householder’s latest legal maneuverings on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Did Ohio voters wipe away all of the state’s bail rules by passing Issue 1?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When Ohio voters passed Issue 1 last week, they voted to allow judges to set higher bail amounts to keep defendants behind bars in the name of public safety. But the Ohio public defender’s office and bail-reform advocates say the newly passed constitutional amendment does something else: it completely wipes away all of the Ohio Supreme Court’s rules regarding bail, from what factors judges should consider when setting bail to the conditions they can set on defendants’ releases.
Here's Who Donated to Ohio Candidates in the Final Weeks of the Midterm Elections
Ohio's midterm candidates collectively reported more than $3.8 million in last-minute campaign donations, with some major gaps.
