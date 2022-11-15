Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed in Stark County crash: State troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.
wksu.org
Akron residents less satisfied with Summit County as a place to live according to new report
New analysis of data collected by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR) earlier this year found that Akron residents are less satisfied with Summit County as a place to live than their neighbors in surrounding suburbs. This is the first time CMOR has drilled down to look specifically...
WTRF
Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
Summit County plans gun buyback program at Akron Church
Summit County Council is partnering with the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office and Arlington Church of God to host a gun buyback and safety initiative.
WTOV 9
Tractor Trailer turns over along State 151 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A tractor trailer overturned along State Route 151 just off the Jewett/Scio exit off U.S. 22. on Wednesday morning. It happened around 10:15. Lt. Robert Bodo at Ohio State Highway Patrol says there’s no specific cause for the crash as of now, but they believe it could’ve been medical.
Thousands without power after lake effect snow
As predicted, the FOX 8 Weather Team is tracking lake-effect snow that is impacting roadways in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga County.
Canton woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations
A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter's terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle lately, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. Soon, it will be active. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, will be activated on Monday at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
Ohio lawmakers want stronger distracted driving laws
As the law stands right now, police are allowed to stop drivers ages 17 and younger for texting while driving, but adults must commit another traffic violation first before being pulled over. Now, two Ohio lawmakers are trying to change that.
Body found wrapped in plastic at Parma home
The Parma Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident at a home on West 26th Street.
Jury convicts Akron man of fatal shooting outside store in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument outside a store in the Summit Lake neighborhood was convicted Thursday by a Summit County jury of two counts of murder. Eugene Wells, 27, also was found guilty of felonious assault and having weapons...
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
Her landlord was supposed to make repairs. Instead, he evicted her.
Federal housing authorities withhold rent to force landlords to make repairs. It doesn't always work out for tenants.
Chronicle-Telegram
Price tag for Fortune ditch drainage project estimated at $1.8 million
ELYRIA — A $1.8 million project could help keep water from ponding on 724 acres of farm and residential land in east Lorain County. Plants have clogged the Fortune ditch that runs through Eaton and Columbia townships and ends in North Ridgeville, according to engineer Mark Rufener of K.E. McCartney & Associates.
wtuz.com
Homrighausen Guilty of Six of Seven Counts
Nick McWilliams reporting – Following the trial of suspended Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen, the jury has returned guilty verdicts on six of seven counts. Judge Elizabeth Thomakos read aloud the findings of guilty for a fifth-degree felony of theft in office, four first-degree misdemeanor counts of soliciting improper compensation, and a second-degree misdemeanor of dereliction of duty.
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
whbc.com
Family Seeking Assistance for North Canton Woman Following Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The daughter of a North Canton woman who lost her home and most of her companion animals in a Sunday fire is asking for some GoFundMe help. Sharon Mallady was not home at the time of the fire in the 1200...
Comments / 0