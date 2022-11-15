ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

WTRF

Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
DOVER, OH
WTOV 9

Tractor Trailer turns over along State 151 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A tractor trailer overturned along State Route 151 just off the Jewett/Scio exit off U.S. 22. on Wednesday morning. It happened around 10:15. Lt. Robert Bodo at Ohio State Highway Patrol says there’s no specific cause for the crash as of now, but they believe it could’ve been medical.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle

CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle lately, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. Soon, it will be active. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, will be activated on Monday at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Price tag for Fortune ditch drainage project estimated at $1.8 million

ELYRIA — A $1.8 million project could help keep water from ponding on 724 acres of farm and residential land in east Lorain County. Plants have clogged the Fortune ditch that runs through Eaton and Columbia townships and ends in North Ridgeville, according to engineer Mark Rufener of K.E. McCartney & Associates.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Homrighausen Guilty of Six of Seven Counts

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following the trial of suspended Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen, the jury has returned guilty verdicts on six of seven counts. Judge Elizabeth Thomakos read aloud the findings of guilty for a fifth-degree felony of theft in office, four first-degree misdemeanor counts of soliciting improper compensation, and a second-degree misdemeanor of dereliction of duty.
DOVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

