Tyson Foods' struggles to maintain pork profits continue in Iowa

By Tyler Jett, Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
Tyson Foods' pork division continued to struggle in its most recent quarter, capping one of the company's worst years on record.

A dominant presence in Iowa, the meatpacking giant's pork division lost $55 million during the quarter that ended Oct. 1, Tyson disclosed in a report Monday. The Arkansas-based company's profits have dropped amid increases in costs for hogs, transportation and wages. In addition, U.S. pork exports have declined over the last two years, as has domestic consumption.

For the fiscal year, which also ended Oct. 1, the company reported an operating profit of $193 million in the pork division, down from $328 million the year before. The performance was one of the company's least efficient on record, with an operating margin of 3%.

The margin was the lowest for Tyson's pork division since 2006, when the company posted a margin of 1.5%. The data is a sign that the company has not been able to shift as much of its increased costs onto customers as it has in the past.

“Global demand remains challenged by high domestic retail prices and the strong U.S. dollar, making U.S. pork relatively expensive as compared to alternative sources globally," Tyson Chief Financial Officer John Tyson told analysts Monday.

Cost increases hit packing industry hard

The pork sector is one of the most important elements of the agricultural economy in Iowa, which leads the country in production with a hog population consistently above 23 million, almost three times the number in the runner-up state, North Carolina. Tyson has a major presence in Iowa, with massive pork slaughter and packing plants in Columbus Junction, Perry, Storm Lake and Waterloo.

But meatpackers have faced increased challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced temporary closures and processing line slowdowns at the plants that were the site some of the country's largest outbreaks in 2020.

Tyson and other meatpackers have struggled to maintain workers amid a tight labor market. They've also had to pay them more. Nationally, animal slaughtering and processing employees earned an average of $21.92 an hour in September, about 17% more compared to their pay a month before the pandemic struck in March 2020.

In its annual report disclosed Monday, Tyson said it also spent $120 million on frontline bonuses last fiscal year, tied to the bonuses the company provided in exchange for requiring workers to receive COIVD-19 vaccines. The company also reported that freight and transportation costs increased $485 million compared to the prior year.

Hogs were more expensive as well. Iowa and Minnesota hog farmers on Friday were charging $81.95 per 100 pounds, up from $58.29 last year. Farmers have not raised enough pigs to return to pre-pandemic production levels, which would drop the expense for packers. Tyson disclosed Monday that it paid $270 million more for pigs last year than it did before.

Pork costs rise for customers and consumption declines

Costs to customers are up, too. A pound of bacon cost an average of $7.61 in October, up from $5.50 before the pandemic.

However, customers aren't buying as much as they had in previous years. Exports of pork are down from two years ago, as Chinese farmers have raised new herds following an African swine flu outbreak there that decimated hog populations there and forced buyers to increase purchases from the United States.

Tyson's disclosure came four days after Brazil-based JBS disclosed to investors that its U.S. pork division earned $139 million for the quarter ending in September, down 17% from the year before. JBS operates pork plants in Marshalltown and Ottumwa.

"Part of this is a slingshot from COVID yet," said Don Roose, president of West Des Moines-based U.S. Commodities. "There was just a lot of difficulties in the packing industry. There was just a lot of things that they had to change."

Tyson has invested more in what it terms "productivity initiatives" since the pandemic, topped by automation. CEO Donnie King told analysts Monday that the company is a year ahead of its goal to decrease costs $1 billion by October 2024.

In the pork division, the company's chief financial officer said he expects the next 12 months to be better than the last. Still, his outlook was far from enthusiastic.

“We expect these headwinds to impact pork volume next year to a lesser extent than the past year," he said.

Tyson's stock price dropped 4% on Monday, closing at $64.83 a share.

Tyler Jett covers jobs and the economy for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at tjett@registermedia.com, 515-284-8215, or on Twitter at @LetsJett.

