WRANGLERS ROUNDUP: Amarillo splits series with Corpus Christi

It was another even week for the Amarillo Wranglers as they dropped one and won one. Amarillo now sits at 9-6-0-1 on the season.

The opponent this past week was the Corpus Christi IceRays. Game one was Friday night and it was a battle throughout. The first period ended 1-1 and the second 2-2. The IceRays won the game thanks to a goal early in the third.

The next day was far kinder to the Wranglers. After a tie game through one, Amarillo took the lead in the second and put it out of reach in the third.

Now, Amarillo prepares for a two-game series with the El Paso Rhinos. The two squads faceoff Friday and Saturday at 7:15 p.m. each night at the Budweiser Bullpen.

WRANGLERS SEASON LEADERS

SKATER

• Points: Rihard Simanovics 14; Pierce Patterson 13; Dominik Bartecko 13

• Goals: Rihards Simanovics 7; Tommy Chunchukov 5; Jack Ivey 4

• Assists: Dominik Bartecko 11; Pierce Patterson 11; Chase Davis 8

• Penalty Minutes: Tommy Chunchukov 61; Zach Kent 38; Pierce Patterson 37

• +/-: Rihards Simanovics 7; Tommy Chunchukov 6; Chase Davis 6

GOALIE

• GAA: Luca Ganz 2.77; Carter Clafton 2.54

• Wins: Luca Ganz 6; Carter Clafton 3

• Save %: Carter Clafton .913; Luca Ganz .889

• Shutouts: 0

LOOKING BACK ON LAST WEEK

NOV. 11

CORPUS CHRISTI ICERAYS 3 AMARILLO WRANGLERS 2

Scoring: (1P 2:41, COR) Leonhard Korus - assisted by Peteris Purmalis, Michael Casey PP. (1P 7:01, AMA) Jacob Halliday - assisted by Chase Davis, Zack Kent. (2P 6:15, COR) Michael Casey - assisted by Connor Brust, Ryan Hintz. (2P 16:08, AMA) Ryan Gingher - assisted by Trey Williams, Jase Sofo. (3P 7:38, COR) Stepan Kuznetsov - assisted by Cameron Crolley, Dominic Foglia.

NOV. 12

AMARILLO WRANGLERS 4 CORPUS CHRISTI ICERAYS 2

Scoring: (1P 1:37, COR) Stepan Kuznetsov - assisted by Hans Martin Ulvebne, Simon Becar. (1P 13:05, AMA) Pierce Patterson - assisted by Roman Zap, Jack McDonald. (2P 4:35, COR) Peteris Purmalis- assisted by Michael Casey, Simon Becar. (2P 14:05, AMA) Preston Brighton- assisted by Zack Kent, Chase Davis PP. (2P 15:36, AMA) Connor McNaughton - assisted by Tommy Chunchukov, Nikolas Campbell. (3P 3:49, AMA) Jack McDonald - assisted by Rihards Simanovics, Pierce Patterson PP.