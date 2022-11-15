ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know: Sul Ross Lobos at UTEP men's basketball

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 5 days ago
The UTEP men's basketball team will try to build some momentum when they take on Division III Sul Ross State Tuesday night at the Don Haskins Center.

Tip is set for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on CUSAtv and carries on ESPN 600 El Paso.

This game counts as an exhibition for Sul Ross but is a normal regular season game for the Miners.

Who is Sul Ross?

As usual, the Alpine school has a strong El Paso representation, as five players and assistant coach Jacob Lopez are from the Sun City. Graduate forward Julian Paredes, a Canutillo alum, led the team in scoring last year and scored 14 in a season-opening loss to Texas Lutheran.

The other El Pasoans are Christian Ibarra from Ysleta, Manuel Flores from Chapin and Mitchell Martinez from Eastwood. Ibarra and Nevarez both played in the opener. Lopez, a 2016 El Dorado grad, is the son of Aztec coach Raul Lopez.

Sul Ross went 10-16 last season.

Quoting coach Joe Golding

"It's the most important game on the schedule, the next game," Golding said. "It's a quick turnaround. The good thing with depth and competition, if you don't show up ready to play, somebody else will be ready to play.

"We don't look big picture, we talk 20 wins, this, that. We're focused on the next game trying to get better. Sul Ross is the biggest game on the schedule."

Looking back at Saturday's win against New Mexico State, a priority for UTEP in this game will be being better offensively in the late stage of the game. The Miners made two of their last 14 shots against

We've got to do a better job together of finishing games. There were some possessions (against New Mexico State) we ran clock but we didn't get a good shot. We have to be able to run clock then go execute something. We've got to do a better job of finishing."

