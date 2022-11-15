Bexley considering ordinance to allow subpoenas issued for misdemeanor cases

Bexley is considering revising city code to allow subpoenas to be issued for misdemeanor offenses.

City Attorney Marc Fishel said the ordinance was prompted by the Bexley City Schools recently informing the police department that the school district must comply with updated Franklin County Municipal Court procedures that prevent the district from providing police with certain types of evidence related to alleged misdemeanor criminal incidents involving minors.

“For example, ‘My kid’s bike got stolen, can you get the video?’ If it shows other kids in that video, they can’t just give it to us. They need a warrant or a subpoena,” Fishel said at council’s first reading of Ordinance 44-22 on Nov. 8. “Franklin County Municipal Court judges have interpreted (Ohio Revised Code) to prohibit them from issuing subpoenas for misdemeanors. They’ll issue them for felonies, but not misdemeanors, which leaves as our only remedy in the police department to ask for a warrant.”

Warrants can be intrusive because they often require police to gather more evidence than what’s necessary for a particular case, Fishel said.

“In that (previous) example, (police) can take the whole kit and caboodle of the (school district’s) recording system, look at what they wanted and give it back later,” he said. “Nobody wants that.”

The ordinance is modeled on similar legislation used by the city of Reynoldsburg, Fishel said.

“I’ve discussed it with our (mayor’s court) magistrate, who actually put me in contact with the Reynoldsburg ordinance,” he said. “Our mayor’s court magistrate is on board with this.”

The ordinance will allow the city attorney or mayor’s court magistrate to sign off on subpoenas, Fishel said.

“I would view the city attorney’s role as being extremely secondary as only on an emergency basis if the magistrate wasn’t available,” he said.

Mayor Ben Kessler said that although Reynoldsburg’s ordinance also enables the mayor to sign off on a subpoena in a criminal misdemeanor case, Bexley’s ordinance only allows the mayor’s court magistrate, the city attorney or an acting city attorney to sign off on subpoenas.

“We have a magistrate for a reason,” Kessler said. “But if the magistrate, who’s not a full-time employee by any stretch, isn’t available, the city attorney is on vacation, someone in (Fishel’s) firm could act as city attorney.”

“I would make an effort to consult with the magistrate by phone when he’s not available to sign, whenever possible,” Fishel said.

Fishel said he anticipates few subpoenas being issued in misdemeanor cases.

“We’re talking three or four a year, maybe,” he said.

The next City Council meeting is Dec. 6.

