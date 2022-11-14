Read full article on original website
Shift to even-year LV City Council election results in female majority, and way more voters
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A record-breaking number of women were elected governors in this year’s elections. It’s been four years since Nevada became the first state with a female majority Legislature. Although not as pronounced this election year as in 2020, women have persistently held the advantage in judicial elections in Southern Nevada. And last week, women won both […] The post Shift to even-year LV City Council election results in female majority, and way more voters appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com
Leaked videos show vulgar, threatening rants from Michele Fiore and GOP leader
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Nevada GOP chairwoman is calling for a change in state leadership. This comes after leaked videos revealed the current state chair and national committeewoman gave vulgar and threatening rants about Republicans who endorsed Democrats in this year’s midterm elections. The main subject...
Nevada counties approving voting results; no snags reported
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in several Nevada counties have reviewed and signed off on results of the Nov. 8 vote, in preparation for sending final tallies to the state’s top election official for certification. Storey County commissioners on Tuesday became the first to canvass, or review, the results and finalize the 2,575 votes cast in their rural jurisdiction east of Reno. About 72.5% of active voters in Storey County cast ballots, well above the statewide turnout total of 54.7%, according to Nevada Secretary of State data. In all, more than 1 million people statewide cast ballots in advance, by mail or in person. Commissioners in the rural counties of Pershing, Lander, Mineral and Churchill took unanimous action Wednesday to accept the results of a combined 15,797 votes.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
knpr
Nevada Gov.-elect Lombardo announces members of transition team
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo on Wednesday announced his transition team and working committees ahead of taking office in January. Ryan Erwin, the founder of RedRock Strategies, was named chair of the transition team. In a pre-written statement to media, Lombardo said with Erwin's "steadfast leadership and integrity," he's confident he'll "do...
Nevada Democrats secure supermajority in Assembly
Nevada Democrats have emerged from the midterm elections with a supermajority of 28 seats in the state Assembly, though they have narrowly missed a Senate supermajority by one seat.
SFGate
Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
Governor Sisolak announces resignation of Gaming Control Board Chair
Outgoing Governor Steve Sisolak announced the resignation of J. Brin Gibson, the chair and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, in a statement released on Monday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most commonly seen birds in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Elko Daily Free Press
Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss
Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.
dclabor.org
Labor movement delivers key election wins in Arizona, Nevada
The U.S. Senate has kept its pro-worker majority with the re-elections of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Both senators from the southwestern swing states were declared the winners in their respective races over the weekend. And in both states, these key victories would not have happened without the labor movement’s ground game. Union members campaigned their hearts out in both Arizona and Nevada, delivering major wins that will help ensure worker-friendly laws and policies are passed over the next two years. Many of our affiliated unions participated in this election, including members of UNITE HERE, who led a massive nationwide campaign that helped propel labor to victory. While Nevada’s pro-labor governor, Steve Sisolak, was ultimately unsuccessful in his re-election bid, Arizona’s election for governor remains too close to call. The labor movement congratulates all the union members who campaigned for pro-labor candidates and delivered these victories for working people. Now, we have our sights set on Georgia.
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
kslnewsradio.com
Las Vegas ups the ante on turf buybacks: New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Fox5 KVVU
Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issues victory statement
As of Saturday morning, results from the Secretary of State show Conine with a lead of 9,983 votes over his Republican challenger, Councilwoman Michele Fiore.
newtolasvegas.com
Around Las Vegas–as predicted here–‘None of These Candidates’ ballot line in Nevada keeps U.S. Senate with Dems
In this space on October 24, I made a bold prediction. Nevada’s unique and even cynical “None of These Candidates” ballot line could cost Republicans control of the U.S. Senate. No one else I saw at the time wrote about the spoiler scenario I envisioned from the New To Las Vegas world headquarters.
Clark County, Nevada, says 22,000 mail-in ballots being counted, results expected Saturday evening
Election officials in Clark County, Nevada, announced they are counting 22,000 mail-in ballots that could decide the outcome in the tight Senate race.
MSNBC
Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled
knpr
Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?
It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
