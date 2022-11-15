ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Genesis Sought a $1 Billion Emergency Loan Before Halting Withdrawals

In the latest spread of the FTX implosion, crypto lender Genesis was reportedly seeking a bailout of up to $1 billion on Monday, November 14th, before suspending withdrawals this week. Genesis Sought $1 Billion Bailout. On Wednesday, November 16th, Genesis Global Capital became the latest victim of the FTX collapse....
Genesis’ Lending Arm, Gemini Earn, Halt Withdrawals as FTX Contagion Spreads

Genesis Global Capital has suspended redemptions and new loan originations in the wake of the bankruptcy of FTX. Genesis Global Trading, the broker-dealer of the lending unit, remains fully operational. In response to the news, crypto exchange Gemini suspended its Genesis-powered Gemini Earn program. Circle Yield, which also relies on...
Brazil Reactivates Cryptocurrency Regulatory Discussion Thanks to FTX Disaster

The bill to regulate digital assets in the South American country is back on the agenda after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX.com. The former president of the Brazilian blockchain association, Fernando Furlan, believes that the bill approved by the Senate will now have “enough push” in Congress.
DWF Labs Invests $10M in the TON Ecosystem

DWF Labs, the leading blockchain industry market maker, has become a prominent supporter of the TON ecosystem. Through its partnership with the TON Foundation, DWF Labs supports The Open Network with investment, token development, market creation, and exchange listing. DWF Labs commits to allocating $10m to support the growing TON...
Will FTX’s Blowup be the Final Straw for Crypto?

Crypto exchange FTX’s meltdown is the latest and most high-profile case in crypto’s checkered history;. All tokens have taken a major hit, and it is not clear if FTX customers will recoup their deposits;. Prominent crypto figures worry that the collapse will bring more scrutiny to the market,...
Trust Wallet Token (TWT): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

Trust Wallet Token (TWT), the utility token of the multi-chain wallet, is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the self-custody campaign. Trust Wallet has launched a new browser extension, giving users the ability to store, send, and receive crypto from all EVM and Solana chains. Binance Pay and Coinbase Pay...
BudBlockz (BLUNT) vs. Algorand (ALGO) – Which Crypto Will Gain the Most in 2023?

Uncertainty continues to grip the cryptocurrency sector in the aftermath of the Terra Stablecoin implosion, which the collapse of the FTT token has since eclipsed. However, amid the fear and uncertainty in the industry, professional investors are increasingly switching their attention to promising crypto projects with real-life use cases and applications. BudBlockz and Algorand stand out, given their specific use case amid the digital revolution.
Investment Guide for Crypto Beginners: Axie Infinity (AXS), KuCoin (KCS) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

If you’re new to crypto, it can be tough to understand all the jargon and concepts. That’s why we’ve put together this investment guide for crypto beginners. We’ll explain what Axie Infinity (AXS) and KuCoin (KCS) are and why they might be good investment opportunities. We’ll also cover Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and why it’s forecast to be a strong investment even during phase one of its presale.
Report: Scammers are Buying Dark Web KYC Identities for Crypto Theft

Scammers are buying KYC information for as low as $8. “Professional KYC actors” are assuming CEO roles for fraudulent crypto projects. Most websites that audit crypto projects are “worthless” and “superficial.”. A Certik investigation released on Thursday revealed a thriving underground market where people sell their...
KEY3.id Releases Early Bird Event, Gas Fee Consumption Surpasses ENS, Public Claim Coming Soon

On November 17th, KEY3.id’s DID protocol launched a permanently free .did domain early bird events, with more than 10,000 users participating online. Within 24 hours, the on-chain gas fee consumption surpassed ENS, resulting in a 50% growth rate for .did domain holders. At present, the number of KEY3.id community members have exceeded 60,000 in the first week.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Falls to New Lows

Investors dumped Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) after its sister company, Genesis Global Capital, suspended client withdrawals on Wednesday, November 17th. GBTC currently trades at a 42.7% discount from the net asset value (NAV) of the bitcoin it holds. GBTC holds 3% of the world’s BTC supply. The FTX fallout...
VeChain (VET) Enters a New Era, Launching the Historic Proof of Authority (PoA) 2.0 Upgrade

The much-anticipated POA 2.0 (Proof of Authority 2.0) has been launched on VeChain (VET), bringing the network into a new era of sustainability, improved performance, and global mass adoption. VeChain launches PoA 2.0. More than a year after first introducing Proof of Authority 2.0, VeChain has completed the historic upgrade....
El Salvador Bitcoin Conference Ended Up Being Lackluster

The event did not have the same relevance as last year. Even the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, was very restrained in commenting on it. At the El Salvador Bitcoin Summit, Bitfinex CTO Paolo Arduino intervened, promising to help the government create a regulatory framework for digital assets. The...
Deus ex Machina: Züs Arrives to Solve Web3’s Big Data Problem with the Future of Decentralized Storage

DStorage leader 0Chain becomes Züs, offering lightning-fast solutions for DeFi NFTs, and the Future of Web. Emerging from dStorage leader 0Chain, Züs arrives at the perfect time to solve one of the major problems facing Web3: how can a decentralized internet rely so heavily on centralized cloud data solutions? Züs, an open-source protocol, is a high-performance, lightning-fast decentralized storage network which will open the door to the limitless possibilities of Web3. Züs, the God of the Sky, will finally take Web3 beyond the cloud.

