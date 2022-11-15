If you’re new to crypto, it can be tough to understand all the jargon and concepts. That’s why we’ve put together this investment guide for crypto beginners. We’ll explain what Axie Infinity (AXS) and KuCoin (KCS) are and why they might be good investment opportunities. We’ll also cover Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and why it’s forecast to be a strong investment even during phase one of its presale.

