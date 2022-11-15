Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Two men hospitalized after Elkhart shooting
Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart City Police Department is reporting two men have been hospitalized following a Saturday night shooting. Dispatch received a call after 8:30 P.M. to the 1700 block of S. 6th St. for a shooting with injuries. First aid was performed on the men before they...
WNDU
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
abc57.com
Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
abc57.com
Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
WNDU
Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead. According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.
abc57.com
Crews extinguish fire on Erwin Street in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Erwin Street early Thursday morning for a structure fire. Crews were called to the scene at 12:39 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the back of the structure. Three occupants had already exited...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man, 67, killed in head-on collision on U.S. 20 bypass
A South Bend man was killed in a crash on the U.S. 20 bypass. The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, east of State Road 19. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Elkhart woman was traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck a westbound vehicle driven by 67-year-old Robert Spann of South Bend.
abc57.com
More slide-offs and crashes as roads remain icy
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Many Michiana streets turned into ice rinks overnight, causing nearly 100 slide-offs and crashes in the area on Friday. “As soon as I got into Mishawaka, it was just a white-out,” says Michael Slaninka, a local driver. Slaninka was one of the many drivers...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
WNDU
Downtown Mishawaka’s $19M revitalization project nears completion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the dawn of a new “ice age” in Mishawaka. Say goodbye to the ice rink, and hello to the ice ribbon. The new Iron Works Ice Rink is nearing completion. It’s the $19 million icing on the cake—the last of the...
WNDU
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!. In March of this year, Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.
WNDU
Mishawaka suspends leaf pickup
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is suspending leaf pickup due to the weather!. For now, there will be no leaf pickup through Sunday. Depending on the weather, services will continue for the final round the week of Nov. 28, and end on Dec. 2. Leaves may always...
WNDU
Warming stations in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city will be running warming stations for those needing to get out of the cold. Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 66619) Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Howard Park Event...
WNDU
Helping South Bend’s homeless this winter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now that winter is here, many are wondering where South Bend’s homeless will go. “Every year we do have folks who are out in the cold, who end up being a victim of the cold, or the elements. We have the ability to change that culture,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis Jr.
WNDU
Michiana families receive free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was the first day of our “Turkeys on the Table Challenge” distribution!. We had a chance to check in on the one taking place in Nappanee! It happened at the Family Christian Development Center early Friday afternoon. People came out to make sure...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana police officer and wife adopt baby girl left at baby box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted a baby months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday, which was...
22 WSBT
Plow truck driver dies in crash
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A Starke County plow truck driver is dead after a crash early Friday morning. WKVI is reporting the accident happened near U-S 30 and 600 East in Hamlet. Police say the Starke County Highway Department plow slid off the road and rolled over in...
WNDU
South Bend woman to help create giant balloon wonderland to benefit children
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This story will “blow” your mind!. A South Bend woman is going to Kansas City for a big balloon build!. Jennifer Nyikos, owner of Fun By The Yard, has been selected as part of a talented team of international balloon professionals. They’ll be...
Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson, 4
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent […]
