First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on Kentucky National Guard members returning home; economic development progress; executive orders regarding medical cannabis; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; wildfires; public health; and shopping local this Christmas season. He also named both the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
Election 2023: Meet the Candidates for Governor of Kentucky
Kentucky Governor's MansionCredit: Stock Photo. Manchester, KY (November 16, 2022) - With the midterm elections of 2022 last week many people are wanting to take a brief break from politics. While many are focused on the holiday season approaching, others are already looking towards the next big political contest in Kentucky. That contest will be the election for the Governor's race to be decided in 2023.
Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence
GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical …. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced...
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
'Welcome Home'; Hundreds of Kentucky National Guard members coming home for Thanksgiving
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says more than 200 of the state's National Guard members are returning home after a nearly year-long deployment in Europe, just in time for the holidays. Beshear made the announcement during his weekly Team Kentucky Update on Thursday saying the 208 guard...
High electricity bill? Kentucky utility regulators are looking into that
Among the fees tacked onto your monthly electricity bill, there’s a little-understood charge that allows utilities to automatically pass on the costs they pay for fuels like coal and natural gas. When prices for natural gas spike, as they have over the last two years, utilities pass those costs...
Votes still being tallied in Crawford County, Indiana, after ballot shortage on Election Day
ENGLISH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Multiple votes in Crawford County, Indiana, still need to be counted after an Election Day mishap, and some voters are concerned as state leaders weigh in on the issue. More than a week after Election Day, several voters in Crawford County are still searching for answers...
Evon A. Rajewich Sr., 75
Evon A. Rajewich Sr., 75, of Brownsville passed away Nov. 9, 2022 at his residence. Evon was born in Winner, SD and grew up in Indio, CA. He began his roofing career in Illinois, where he served as president of the United Slate, Tile and Composition Roofers, Damp and Waterproof Workers Association, during which he was instrumental in implementing a pension program which is still in effect today. After moving to Kentucky, he continued his roofing career at Western Kentucky University from which he retired.
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
The DPAA announced U.S. Army Pfc. Robert A. Wright of Whitesville, KY accounted for
WASHINGTON—The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Pfc. Robert A. Wright, 18, of Whitesville, KY, who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for Aug. 15, 2022. In July 1950, Wright was a member of C Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He went missing in action […]
Mary Dalton Childress, 89
Mary Dalton Childress, 89, of Bowling Green passed away Nov. 14, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Butler County native was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Willie Dalton and Wava White Dalton and the wife of the late Duane Childress. She was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Childress and three brothers, Charles Dalton, M.T. Dalton and Ray Dalton.
Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Beaver Dam say their Annual Christmas Festival & Parade is set for December 2, and 3, 2022, in downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. This year’s event will also serve as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2023.
Kentucky State Police Add New Troopers into Service
Kentucky State Police have announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth. Cadets reported to the training academy on June 5th to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to perform the duties of a state trooper.
The True Story Behind That Kentucky Bourbon You’re Seeing on Yellowstone This Season
Though Yellowstone is set in Montana, Kentucky is a frequent costar of the wildly popular television show. The reason why is quite simple. Bourbon!. Franklin County, Kentucky-based Buffalo Trace has a brand that has been lighting up the internet this year because it's featured in Season 5 of the show. That brand is Weller 12.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67
Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67, of Cave City passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a carpenter, a grand commander of the Knights Templar and a US Army Vietnam veteran. He was the son of the late Joe Melbourne and Dorothy Alene Rose Shobe and was raised by his late grandparents, W.W. and Lee Hatcher. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Gage Hatcher.
