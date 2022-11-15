ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
HAZARD, KY
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year

Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
KENTUCKY STATE
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on Kentucky National Guard members returning home; economic development progress; executive orders regarding medical cannabis; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; wildfires; public health; and shopping local this Christmas season. He also named both the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
Brent Willoughby

Election 2023: Meet the Candidates for Governor of Kentucky

Kentucky Governor's MansionCredit: Stock Photo. Manchester, KY (November 16, 2022) - With the midterm elections of 2022 last week many people are wanting to take a brief break from politics. While many are focused on the holiday season approaching, others are already looking towards the next big political contest in Kentucky. That contest will be the election for the Governor's race to be decided in 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence

GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
GLASGOW, KY
Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
FRANKFORT, KY
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical …. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced...
KENTUCKY STATE
Evon A. Rajewich Sr., 75

Evon A. Rajewich Sr., 75, of Brownsville passed away Nov. 9, 2022 at his residence. Evon was born in Winner, SD and grew up in Indio, CA. He began his roofing career in Illinois, where he served as president of the United Slate, Tile and Composition Roofers, Damp and Waterproof Workers Association, during which he was instrumental in implementing a pension program which is still in effect today. After moving to Kentucky, he continued his roofing career at Western Kentucky University from which he retired.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
Mary Dalton Childress, 89

Mary Dalton Childress, 89, of Bowling Green passed away Nov. 14, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Butler County native was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Willie Dalton and Wava White Dalton and the wife of the late Duane Childress. She was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Childress and three brothers, Charles Dalton, M.T. Dalton and Ray Dalton.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Beaver Dam say their Annual Christmas Festival & Parade is set for December 2, and 3, 2022, in downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. This year’s event will also serve as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2023.
BEAVER DAM, KY
Kentucky State Police Add New Troopers into Service

Kentucky State Police have announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth. Cadets reported to the training academy on June 5th to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to perform the duties of a state trooper.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67

Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67, of Cave City passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a carpenter, a grand commander of the Knights Templar and a US Army Vietnam veteran. He was the son of the late Joe Melbourne and Dorothy Alene Rose Shobe and was raised by his late grandparents, W.W. and Lee Hatcher. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Gage Hatcher.
CAVE CITY, KY

