Evon A. Rajewich Sr., 75, of Brownsville passed away Nov. 9, 2022 at his residence. Evon was born in Winner, SD and grew up in Indio, CA. He began his roofing career in Illinois, where he served as president of the United Slate, Tile and Composition Roofers, Damp and Waterproof Workers Association, during which he was instrumental in implementing a pension program which is still in effect today. After moving to Kentucky, he continued his roofing career at Western Kentucky University from which he retired.

BROWNSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO