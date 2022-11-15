Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Behind five combined points between Emmy Finnegan (three) and Hannah Murphy (two), the Monson girl’s soccer team defeated Whitinsville Christian on Wednesday, punching its ticket into the Division V state championship. After falling to Sutton during last year’s state semifinal round, the Mustangs will seek revenge against the Suzies as they look to claim their first state crown since 2015.

MONSON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO