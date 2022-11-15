ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Charlie Anischik’s hat trick leads No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer to first ever state title in win over No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LEOMINSTER ― The No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer fell behind twice Saturday, but came back to defeat No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech, 5-2, in the Division IV state championship to claim its first ever state title.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Girls Soccer Championship Preview: No. 1 Monson to face familiar No. 2 Sutton for Division V finals

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Behind five combined points between Emmy Finnegan (three) and Hannah Murphy (two), the Monson girl’s soccer team defeated Whitinsville Christian on Wednesday, punching its ticket into the Division V state championship. After falling to Sutton during last year’s state semifinal round, the Mustangs will seek revenge against the Suzies as they look to claim their first state crown since 2015.
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Noah Fernandes’ buzzer-beater puts UMass in Myrtle Beach Tourney final

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday. Trailing 69-68, UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Collin Adams’ scores overtime goal as Worcester Railers defeat Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WORCESTER – They are both worth two points, but overtime victories seem a lot more satisfying than shootouts in the splendid world of professional hockey. The Railers are 3-0 in OTs this season, one of the triumphs coming via a shootout, the other two via Collin Adams. He got his second overtime goal of the season Friday night in Worcester’s dramatic 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Starting CB missing at Patriots practice ahead of Jets game

FOXBOROUGH — A new absence at Patriots practice could be concerning with the Jets coming to town on Sunday afternoon. Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones wasn’t spotted during the media window of Thursday afternoon’s session on the chilly backfields in at Gillette Stadium. Jones wasn’t listed on the first injury report of the week, so it’ll be interesting to see why he was absent.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy