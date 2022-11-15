Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Related
No. 1 Frontier sweeps No. 3 Mount Greylock in Div. V girls volleyball state championship
WORCESTER — No. 1 Frontier defeated No. 3 Mount Greylock in the Division V girls volleyball state championship on Saturday night, 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-19) at Worcester State University.
‘It’s a storybook ending’: Longmeadow field hockey wins their first state title in coach Ann Simons’ final season
WESTBOROUGH — As Longmeadow ran to the net to celebrate after the final whistle blew, Riley Harrington turned and made her way toward coach Ann Simons. Nodding her head and pointing to her as she ran closer to her coach, the two embraced in a moment that captured the feeling of the game.
No. 1 Monson falls short against No. 3 Sutton in girls soccer Division V Statewide Tournament
LEOMINSTER — No. 1 Monson girls soccer could not hold off No. 3 Sutton’s offense as the Mustangs fell in the Division V statewide tournament, 3-2.
Charlie Anischik’s hat trick leads No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer to first ever state title in win over No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LEOMINSTER ― The No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer fell behind twice Saturday, but came back to defeat No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech, 5-2, in the Division IV state championship to claim its first ever state title.
Lenox, Mount Greylock boys cross country take top two spots in Division III State Championship
AYER — When the Lenox boys cross country team held up its Division III State Championship trophy, it was celebrating the long journey that got it there.
Girls Soccer Championship Preview: No. 1 Monson to face familiar No. 2 Sutton for Division V finals
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Behind five combined points between Emmy Finnegan (three) and Hannah Murphy (two), the Monson girl’s soccer team defeated Whitinsville Christian on Wednesday, punching its ticket into the Division V state championship. After falling to Sutton during last year’s state semifinal round, the Mustangs will seek revenge against the Suzies as they look to claim their first state crown since 2015.
Defense, second half push leads No. 4 Springfield Central past No. 8 Methuen, into Div. I state championship
SHREWSBURY — Double-digit penalties and dropped passes kept No. 4 Springfield Central from putting together four quarters of total domination, but the Golden Eagles did enough to get past No. 8 Methuen, 54-14, in the Division I state semifinals on Friday night.
Springfield Central vs. Methuen: Keys, prediction for the Div. I football state semifinal
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 4 Springfield Central is one win away from getting itself back into the state championship at Gillette Stadium. All that stands in the program’s way is No. 8 Methuen.
Noah Fernandes’ buzzer-beater puts UMass in Myrtle Beach Tourney final
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday. Trailing 69-68, UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench.
After deadly crash, Longmeadow ‘miracle girl’ Shea Hamel finds her footing
For four years, Kat’s footfalls were an important rhythm of her high school experience. The slapping of running shoes on the track was both inspiring and comforting for the captains of Longmeadow’s championship cross-country team. Shea Hamel’s youth wasn’t easy. There had been acute arthritis as a toddler,...
Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Charlotte on Hockey Fights Cancer Night (13 photos)
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday for the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night inside the MassMutual Center. The Thunderbirds couldn’t find a win in front of the packed home crowd, losing 4-1 to the Checkers. “I was happy with the effort,...
Collin Adams’ scores overtime goal as Worcester Railers defeat Greenville Swamp Rabbits
WORCESTER – They are both worth two points, but overtime victories seem a lot more satisfying than shootouts in the splendid world of professional hockey. The Railers are 3-0 in OTs this season, one of the triumphs coming via a shootout, the other two via Collin Adams. He got his second overtime goal of the season Friday night in Worcester’s dramatic 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
UMass vs Texas A&M: Live stream, TV, how to watch college football
It has been a season of struggles for UMass, having only won one game and suffered nine losses. However, things have begun to look up after competing to a narrow loss against Arkansas State and it is thanks to the Ellis Merriweather who rushed for a season-high 122 yards. For...
UMass defense impresses, offense can’t keep up in 20-3 loss to Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Conner Weigman threw for 191 yards and a touchdown and Texas A&M overcame a sloppy and mistake-filled performance to snap a six-game skid with a 20-3 win over UMass Saturday. Texas A&M (4-7) entered the game as 33 ½ point favorites against the Minutemen,...
Starting CB missing at Patriots practice ahead of Jets game
FOXBOROUGH — A new absence at Patriots practice could be concerning with the Jets coming to town on Sunday afternoon. Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones wasn’t spotted during the media window of Thursday afternoon’s session on the chilly backfields in at Gillette Stadium. Jones wasn’t listed on the first injury report of the week, so it’ll be interesting to see why he was absent.
Christian Barmore won’t need surgery, Patriots expect him to return, per source
FOXBOROUGH – Christian Barmore was on his way to having a standout second NFL season before a knee injury set him back. The Patriots pass rushing defensive tackle was then on his way to returning to the game field before he had a setback this week. On Friday, the...
Florence Pie Bar in Northampton named one of New England’s top pie shops
The Florence Pie Bar, a favorite of Northampton locals, has earned distinction as one of the region’s best places for a slice of pie. Yankee Magazine, the New Hampshire-based publication covering all things New England travel and culture, named the pie shop one of the region’s best. The...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County Nov. 13 to Nov. 19
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Nov 13 to Nov 19. There were 26 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,705-square-foot home on North Maple Street in Florence that sold for $410,000.
Toy for Joy team is ready to help Western Massachusetts families for the 100th year
Every year of Toy for Joy is as memorable for those who donate as for the thousands of children in Western Massachustts who receive toys and books through the generosity of the region’s residents, school children, civic groups, businesses and others. This year takes on added historic significance. It’s...
thereminder.com
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0