A Rite Aid class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who lost money in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD). Shares of Rite Aid Corporation dropped 28% on September 29, 2022, after the company issued a disappointing Q2 report for 2022 and also reported a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $252.2 million. We encourage investors who purchased or acquired RAD securities between April 14, 2022, and September 28, 2022, to contact Gibbs Law Group to discuss your legal rights and options.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO