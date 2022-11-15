Man faces DWI charge in 3rd central NC pedestrian death in 3 days, officials say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Sanford was the third pedestrian killed in three days in the region after he died in a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck Saturday afternoon, police said.

The deadly hit-and-run was the second in two days in central North Carolina, as well as the third deadly pedestrian incident in as many days.

The first deadly pedestrian wreck happened Thursday night in Rocky Mount and left Lamar Gaddet, 49, dead, police said. The driver remained at the scene after the incident.

The second incident involved a hit-and-run in Raleigh around 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard, according to police.

The third pedestrian died in the wreck in Sanford just before 5:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of N. Horner Boulevard and Carthage Street, Sanford police said in a news release.

Lance Edward Grames, 44, of Sanford was found lying in the roadway with serious injuries and later died, the news release said.

Witnesses said the driver of a black pickup truck hit Grames and fled, according to police.

Officers said an investigation revealed Brandon Dewayne Bridges of Fayetteville was driving the pickup truck that hit Grames.

Bridges was arrested around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in Sanford, police said.

He was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony hit-and-run and DWI, the news release said.

Bridges is being held in Lee County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.