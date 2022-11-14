ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 26 talks ‘Diddy/Bad Boy Curse,’ Their Reunion, Touring, Bad Edits From MTB ,They SANGGGG!+ More!

By Leah Henry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALyYx_0jBKcQwR00

Reality TV royalty stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry backstage at the Millennium Tour!

Day 26 stopped by with glasses FULL of Lemonade. The band talked about their time on their hit show “Making The Band,’ and shared moments they didn’t like too much. The group also talked about the Bad boy curse and if they fell victim to it. What’s next for Day 26? They share their plans for next year and what’s coming up next. This was a GOOD! Interview so grab your glasses and get ready to sip!


