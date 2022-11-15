Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had heroin, meth, packaging, police allege
A 38-year-old Davenport man faces drug-related charges after police allege they found methamphetamine, heroin and packaging material in his residence. Paul Parrow Jr., whose address also is listed as Rock Island, faces three felony charges of controlled substance violation and three felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Man stole copper from former Schnucks, police allege
Police allege suspect stole thousands in material, left thousands in damage. A 29-year-old suspect is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he stole thousands in copper and aluminum materials from the former Schnucks grocery store building. Taylor Bradford, address unknown, faces felony charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and first-degree...
25newsnow.com
2 arrested stemming from April shooting investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people have been arrested during the investigation of an April 12 shooting that left two with apparent gunshot wounds. On Thursday at around 1:13 p.m., Peoria Police conducted surveillance on a residence connected to a wanted suspect, Jahmahn E. Williams, 19. During the investigation,...
ourquadcities.com
Trial for teen suspect in teacher’s death set in Scott County
The trial of a 17-year-old Fairfield teenager accused of killing a teacher is set to start May 15, 2023, in Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, according to court documents. Jeremy Goodale’s jury trial is set to begin at 8:45 a.m., court records say. The court granted Goodale’s request to for a change of venue because of publicity surrounding the case, “so pervasive as to make a trial in Jefferson County unfair,” according to court records.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect robbed Dollar General
A 38-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he robbed a Dollar General store on Thursday. Brandon Gramling faces a Class B felony charge of first-degree robbery, court records say. Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police were called to Dollar General, 7510 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, in reference...
Pen City Current
Meredith guilty of 2nd-degree murder
FORT MADISON - Eighteen-year-old Dimari Meredith shook his head and blew a kiss to family in North Lee County Court Friday morning as he was escorted out in handcuffs after being found guilty of 2nd-degree murder. Meredith was convicted by a jury of four men and eight women of the...
977wmoi.com
Bardolph Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder
A McDonough County Jury found Brandon A. Whiteman, 21, guilty of Second Degree Murder on Thursday night following a four day jury trial in Macomb. The McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Whiteman following the murder of Dalton R. Rose of Keokuk, IA, 21, after Whiteman stabbed Rose in the neck with a knife while on the north side of the Courthouse Square in Macomb in the early morning hours of July 24, 2022.
Peoria Police Department holding gun buy back on Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This weekend, the Peoria Police Department will be giving community members an opportunity to safely get rid of unwanted guns.Event. The Peoria Police Department is encouraging the community to turn in their unwanted guns, as part of a gun buyback. In the spring, a similar event was held and 47 weapons […]
25newsnow.com
Prosecutors: Pekin murder suspect admitted to ‘punching’ victim in face
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A murder suspect admitted to punching a victim in the face before his eventual death weeks later, according to court documents obtained by 25 News. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade is in jail for the murder of 53-year-old Richard Wass. Police say both lived at the same apartment complex on Pine Street, and neighbors say they lived next door to each other.
25newsnow.com
Pekin man arrested for first-degree murder after allegedly beating victim
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A 20-year-old Pekin man has been arrested after a man died after being beaten up on Halloween. Pekin resident Kolby Kincade is now charged with the death of 53-year old Pekin resident Richard Wass of Pekin. That is according to press releases from Public Information Officer Billie Jo Ingles and Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The incident happened on Halloween in the 2700 block of Pine Street, but the exact time is unclear.
Central Illinois Proud
$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect
$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect. $1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect. Normal PD welcomes newest ‘paw’-cifer to force. Normal PD welcomes newest ‘paw’-cifer to force. Finalized Uptown South development plans unveiled. Finalized Uptown South development plans unveiled. Central Illinois recognizes local...
KMOV
MSHP trooper shoots person involved in an alleged stolen car incident in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot a suspect during a foot pursuit in Moline Acres Wednesday afternoon. Officials with MSHP said a trooper shot a subject in the arm during an altercation. Initial information indicates the shooting happened during a foot pursuit of someone accused of being involved in a stolen vehicle incident.
wcbu.org
Coroner identifies Peoria Heights man killed in house fire
Dental records were used to identify a Peoria Heights man killed in a house fire this week. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 32-year-old Nathan Cannon died of smoke inhalation before his body was burned in the house fire in the 1100 block of E. Lake. The cause of the...
tspr.org
Guilty verdict in downtown Macomb stabbing death
A jury early Thursday evening found a McDonough County man guilty of a stabbing death in downtown Macomb. Brandon Whiteman, 21, of Bardolph was convicted of second degree murder after a four day trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced early next year. Prosecutors...
ourquadcities.com
State alleges suspect took pills from nursing-home resident
A 49-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge of taking drugs from a nursing-home patient after a State of Iowa investigation, according to arrest affidavits. Laura Kay Entsminger faces a charge of prohibited acts – first offense – Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, court records say. She is accused of drug diversion, an affidavit says.
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: November 18, 2022
At 11:18 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the Business and Engineering Convergence Center, the suspect that had previously tore an all gender bathroom sign off the wall returned the sign by taping it back up. Bradley University Police Department contacted the suspect and told them to come into the station. When talking to the police, the suspect explained that they had read the police reports from last week and decided to return the sign. They were charged with theft and criminal damage to property.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect shot victim in August incident
A 21-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year, court records say. Nessiah Clark faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp in connection a Monday traffic stop, according to court records. He also faces charges of attempted murder, control of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, court records say.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
East Moline police: Sgt. Lind released from hospital, coming back to QC for rehab
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Sgt. Lind is coming back to the Quad Cities after being released from the hospital, according to the East Moline Police Department. Sometime in the afternoon on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Sgt. William Lind, who has been in the hospital since late October, after he was assaulted by a suspect while on duty, was discharged from Peoria's OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Galesburg woman arrested after teen gets pepper-sprayed during dispute
Galesburg Police on Friday, November 11th, responded to the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road for a report of a child being sprayed with pepper spray. Officers were met in the parking lot by a 20-year-old female who told police two male juveniles entered her apartment and stole two pairs of shoes and $300 in cash. The woman said her mother pepper-sprayed the teens. Police then responded to another apartment and made contact with one of the males, a 15-year-old, and his mother. Police observed that the boy had been pepper sprayed. Officers were told the teen along with a 13-year-old male were hired to clean out the apartment because the 20-year-old woman was being evicted. After they entered the apartment, the woman’s mother started shouting at them and they left. The 20-year-old woman along with a 21-year-old woman then responded to one of the boy’s apartments and began shouting at him and his mother before spraying the boy with pepper spray. The 21-year-old woman denied spraying the boy and said the apartment complex has had ongoing issues with the boys breaking into apartments and vehicles. The 20-year-old woman’s mother would later tell police it was a third male subject that entered the apartment and taken the items. The 21-year-old woman was arrested for Battery.
