Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Snow pummels western New York as metro Buffalo digs out from up to 6 feet of accumulation
Heavy snow is expected to keep piling up in western New York state through Sunday after a historic storm saw the Buffalo area logging record snowfall totaling more than 6 feet in some areas. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a special weather statement...
abc17news.com
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 91 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
abc17news.com
Football loss inspired this North Carolina man to buy a winning $150,000 lottery ticket
A North Carolina man turned the pain of his favorite football team’s loss into the joy of a $150,000 Powerball win. Jacob Strickland, from Asheboro, North Carolina, was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 5, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery.
abc17news.com
Towson secures 3 interceptions, beats Hampton 27-7
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw for two touchdowns, Ubayd Steed made two interceptions in the first half and Towson beat Hampton 27-7. The Towson defense intercepted Hampton quarterback Malcolm Mays three times. Robert Javier returned his interception for a 70-yard touchdown with 8:04 left in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Perkins and Darian Street each had a receiving touchdown to give Towson a 14-0 lead. Joachim Bangda carried it 11 times for 81 yards. Mays was 12 of 25 for 119 yards and a touchdown for Hampton. Jadakis Bonds had five catches for 68 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown. The Tigers closed their season with four straight CAA wins.
abc17news.com
Hurricane Maria changed Puerto Rico. In a new exhibit, artists reflect back
After Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, artist Gabriella Báez’s life changed. It wasn’t just the material stress of living through the hurricane — the widespread death and devastation, and shortages of food, water, and gasoline. Or the societal issues that followed, including austerity measures, power outages, extensive public school closures and intensified gentrification.
abc17news.com
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for the torture killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild received a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Attorneys for the 63-year-old had argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, was mentally ill and was remorseful for his actions. But the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board rejected his request for clemency last month on a 4-1 vote. Prosecutors say Fairchild began beating 3-year-old Adam Broomhall after he wet the bed, burning him by holding him against a scorching furnace and then throwing him into a table, killing him.
abc17news.com
Schager’s 3 TD passes help Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25
HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw three touchdown passes and Dedrick Parson had 19 carries for 115 yards — including a 34-yard touchdown with 2:51 to play and Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25. Schager completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with no interceptions for Hawaii (3-9, 2-5 Mountain West Conference). The Rainbow Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak. UNLV (4-7, 2-5) has lost six games in a row after winning four of its first five games this season. Doug Brumfield passed for 288 yards and a touchdown and added 55 yards rushing for UNLV. Kyle Williams added five receptions for 111 yards.
abc17news.com
Court clears way for Alabama to execute man in 1988 murder
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for Alabama to execute an inmate convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. Justices lifted a stay issued earlier in the evening by the 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals, clearing the way for the state to proceed with the execution of 57-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith. The order came down about 90 minutes before the state’s midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Smith had raised concerns about problems with venous access at the state’s last two scheduled lethal injections as he sought a last-minute reprieve. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men paid $1,000 each to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband.
abc17news.com
No. 11 Penn State beats Rutgers for the 16th straight time
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another and No. 11 Penn State scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return in beating Rutgers 55-10 Saturday. Freshman Nick Singleton scored on a 100-yard kickoff return, Kobe King gave Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) the lead for good with a 14-yard fumble return and Ji’Ayir Brown rambled 70 yards with another fumble as the Nittany Lions blew it open in the second half. Clifford threw a 10-yard TD pass to Tyler Warren and scored on a 14-yard run as the Nittany Lions beat Rutgers (4-7, 1-7) for the 16th straight time.
Comments / 0